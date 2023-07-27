[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for And Just Like That… Season 2, Episode 7, “February 14th.”]

And Just Like That… Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) are reunited after Season 2’s seventh installment, “February 14th,” which saw the former loves reconnect over dinner, but not without some complications due to miscommunication.

After corresponding through emails and making a plan to meet up, Carrie got all dressed up and headed out to join Aidan for dinner only to think she was being stood up as she waited a long time for him to show up. It wasn’t until she asked about the restaurant’s address that she realized Aidan was at the place next door and so she stepped back out into the street to try and find him, only to find he’d done the same thing.

The pair shared a sweet hug and eventually got the dinner they originally planned. After catching up for a bit, the duo brought a taxi back to Carrie’s apartment, but Aidan refused to go inside, as he didn’t want to reinhabit a space that had held negative memories for them as a couple. Ultimately they compromise on opting for a hotel, hinting at the start of a rekindled romance. So, what’s in store moving forward?

“Well, what’s different is just time passed,” Parker tells TV Insider. “You know, we all change to some degree as life experiences build up and inform the way you make a choice.”

It seems like both Carrie and Aidan have grown in the years since they’ve seen each other and showrunner Michael Patrick King explains, “I wouldn’t have brought Aidan and Carrie back together if I wasn’t going to try to find some new dynamic that works. Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett have such amazing chemistry that it’s not anything you would ever write away from, but I never wanna repeat stories. I wanna find a new way for these people to be together.”

And according to Parker, fans won’t get those repeats, as she points out that with growth and time, you can see “how rational a person can be when they might have been irrational in the past. How thoughtful, considerate, generous you might be, more inclined to be, especially given loss and perspective.”

While Carrie lost Big, Aidan is divorced and starting a new chapter in life himself. Could they turn that new leaf together? Parker says, “I just think they’re simply more mature. They are fundamentally the same people, which is why they’re drawn together. It’s interesting to see the ways in which they are careful around one another, loving, passionate, and cautious.”

As for that scene on the stoop where they contemplate their next step forward, King shares, “you see that they’re both acknowledging the past. They’re not saying it didn’t happen and that’s new. Aidan’s drawing a boundary and saying I won’t do that because I got hurt in that apartment and she’s accepting it. So that’s just a tiny hint to the idea that they both know that they’re not those people.”

Luckily fans will have some time to see what kind of a couple they are as And Just Like That… Season 2 continues on Max. In the meantime, let us know what you though of Carrie and Aidan’s reunion in the comments section below, and don’t miss more from the duo as the season continues.

And Just Like That…, Season 2, Thursdays, Max