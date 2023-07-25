‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses May Delay Season 40 Indefinitely

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! bosses continue to debate whether to shut down production in solidarity with the ongoing WGA strike, and according to an audience ticket website, decision day is fast approaching.

The website On Camera Audiences, which notifies users of when to apply for tickets for studio-filmed shows, shows that Jeopardy! is set to begin taping again on Tuesday, August 15.

A user on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum noted that “the dates have been up there for a while now” but that “The tickets still haven’t been released though. They could still take it down if they decide not to go through with the tapings during the strike.”

Another pointed out how the next season was due to start with a series of postseason specials, including the Second Chance Tournament and the Champions Wildcard, both allowing Season 39 contestants another shot to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. But now there is confusion over whether any of these tournaments will go ahead as planned.

“What I find interesting is that the new season was supposed to start with the postseason, and yet all of the potential second chance and champions wildcard tournament contestants that I have seen still seem to be referring to these tournaments as if they have not yet received any word/invitation,” wrote one Reddit user.

“It may be that they are under a non-disclosure requirement not to reveal anything until the show announces things officially,” they continued. “But if not, one would think that the show would give them a little more heads up than this if the postseason was going ahead as planned.”

The 2023 Tournament of Champions, which would presumably be part of this postseason, is at serious risk of not happening. Several Season 39 champions have said they will not participate in the competition so long as the WGA strike is ongoing.

“The prospects are looking bleak for the writers’ strike ending quickly and Jeopardy! getting back on schedule to start shooting Season 40,” says a source. ‘They are running out of time. If the strike continues they may have to delay the season indefinitely.”

Ray LaLonde, who qualified for the TOC after winning 13 games earlier this year, took to Reddit last week to make his stand, noting how “there are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved.”

LaLonde said he had “informed the show’s producers that if the strike remains unresolved, I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions.”

Fellow Season 39 champs Cris Pannullo, Ben Chan, Hannah Wilson, Luigi de Guzman, and Troy Meyer supported LaLonde and said they, too, would not participate in the 2023 TOC.

As far as the suggestion of new Jeopardy! episodes re-using old clues as a loophole around the strike, fans are not on board.

“I don’t want anything to do with recycled clues on new shows while the writers are striking. Makes me question [Michael] Davies as a producer,” wrote one viewer.

Another fan added, “I don’t think I’ve missed a new episode of Jeopardy since before Ken’s original run, but I won’t be watching any new episodes with recycled material once the new season begins.”

“Rather than tape new episodes with recycled clues if the strike bleeds into the next season, take this as an opportunity to create ‘Jeopardy Classics,'” suggested one fan. “Air some memorable episodes from past seasons, like especially exciting games during Ken’s, James’s and Amy’s record-breaking runs.”

Jeopardy! Season 40 is currently scheduled to premiere September 11.