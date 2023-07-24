Futurama is back (again), this time for its eleventh season, and on Hulu for the first time.

After its humble beginnings on Fox, its direct-to-video revival, and its stint on Comedy Central in 2010, the show is looking to return, but now on a streaming service. Following its (fourth) series finale, the show lived on with reruns on SyFy, FXX, and Adult Swim (once again); Hulu looked to revive Matt Groening‘s animated series in 2022.

After a lot of drama and controversy regarding non-competitive compensation (coincidentally, we are currently in a history-making writers/actors strike), a fair wage was met, and John DiMaggio (who voices Bender) returned alongside the whole gang of Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Mom), Maurice LaMarche (Kroker), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy).

Now all ten episodes of Season 11 are available on July 24, and we’re wondering: how many people are still on the Planet Express shuttle? It’s not biased to think there could be some diminishing returns with the latest revival of the series, especially considering the heartwarming bookend the show received in the previous season.

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact,” according to the Season 11 synopsis. “The ten all-new episodes of New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile, there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

The opener brings Fry, Leela, and the rest of the gang into the year 3023, with former delivery boy Fry declaring a new life goal: to watch every TV show ever made with the help of newfangled bingeing goggles. Although TV Guide Critic Matt Roush recommends it, will you be binge-watching the season? Let us know in the poll below.