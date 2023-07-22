Would a Snoopy character make a great president? That’s the topic of conversation in a sneak peek unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

In the clip from Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Peppermint Patty tells the titular character she’d make a great president. Marcie ponders that — and what it would mean. “I like having time to myself. If I were president, I’d never have a moment of peace,” she realizes. (The phone would always be ringing.) “I’d always be surrounded by people. I’d have to give big speeches in front of huge crowds. I’d have to make snap decisions without any time to formulate my thoughts.”

And so with that, Marcie decides, “I can’t imagine anything worse than being president.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including why Peppermint Patty realizes that makes sense.

The special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 18. It follows Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. She helps Peppermint Patty as her caddie and offers thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win while they train for the school golf championship. Marcie also comes up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems, from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages, and is then unexpectedly elected as class president — which she never wanted. When she’s suddenly thrust into the spotlight, she struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible.

Marcie will still be in hiding when the golf championship begins, meaning that Peppermint Patty must tee off with Charlie Brown as her caddie. It’s after some wise advice and a little introspection that Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school — she’ll just have to buck other people’s expectations and do it her own unique way.

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Special Premiere, Friday, August 18, Apple TV+