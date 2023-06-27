‘The Beanie Bubble’ Directors Talk Fact & Fiction of Star-Studded Dramedy

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis in 'The Beanie Bubble'
Preview
Apple TV+

Like a ’90s toy store packed with tiny beanbag dogs, this fact-based dramedy about one of pop culture’s cuddliest crazes boasts some seriously hot commodities. “We are so psyched we got this cast,” says Kristin Gore, who codirected The Beanie Bubble with husband Damian Kulash, of the A-list ensemble led by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers).

Sarah Snook and Zach Galifianakis in 'The Beanie Bubble'

Apple TV+

Each of the immensely gifted actresses portrays a woman who played a key role in helping eccentric entrepreneur Ty Warner (a wonderfully odd Zach Galifianakis) develop the company behind — and frenzy for — Beanie Babies during the internet’s infancy. Using Zac Bissonnette’s book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute as their source material, the duo set about to honor the unsung Beanie team. So aside from Ty himself, “the characters are fictional,” says Kulash. “Renderings that are totally inspired by these real stories of those women in the book.”

Infused with a candy-coated tone that deftly combines smart comedy with all-too-timely social commentary, Bubble bounces between the leading ladies’ three points of view to reveal how Warner’s ego and refusal to share the spotlight led to wild inequities for the trio. “We hope people get that this journey that these women are going on happens over and over again across decades and across centuries,” offers Kulash. “We wanted to highlight themes of what and who America values [against] this super-fun backdrop of stuffed animals.”

Zach Galifianakis and Geraldine Viswanathan in 'The Beanie Bubble'

Apple TV+

And speaking of the stuffed animals, the film is packed to the rafters with the once-coveted collectibles. So how exactly did Gore and Kulash get their hands on so many classic Babies? They made them!

'The Big Door Prize': Josh Segarra Ponders the 'Next Stage' for Season 2
Related

'The Big Door Prize': Josh Segarra Ponders the 'Next Stage' for Season 2

“Our production department was really, really, really incredible,” raves Gore. “As we were casting the film, our producer was going, ‘How are we going to get 10,000 stuffed animals made?!’ And it turns out, that’s not easy.” Maybe not, but the presence of so many miniature animals allowed for a balance of fuzzy fun and the well-documented Ty-ranny of their overlord. “We had cuddly things all throughout,” Gore continues with a laugh. “Every day, it was just joy and stuffed animals…and darkness and dysfunction.”

The Beanie Bubble, Friday, July 28, Apple TV+

The Beanie Bubble

Elizabeth Banks

Geraldine Viswanathan

Sarah Snook

Zach Galifianakis

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Travis (L) and Carly (R) from 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
1
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2: See the Cast & Our Theories on Their Famous Relatives (PHOTOS)
Donna, Ryan, and Caroline on 'Jeopardy!'
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Weird’ Final Bets — How Winner Could’ve Been Affected
The Conners, Season 4 - Lecy Goranson and John Goodman as Becky and Dan
3
‘The Conners’ Is Likely Ending With Season 6, Reveals John Goodman
Tyler Hoechlin in 'Superman & Lois'
4
Ask Matt: A Diminished ‘Superman,’ ‘Wheel’ After Pat, So Many Shows in Limbo
'The Witcher,' 'Jack Ryan,' and 'The Bachelorette' - Top 25
5
‘The Witcher,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ & More That Top Our Ranking