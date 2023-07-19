Collector’s Call on MeTV is getting in on the Barbie love with the Sunday, July 23 episode (perfectly timed with the film opening in theaters on July 21), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Host Lisa Whelchel meets with Diana Harris, “a Barbie girl in a Barbie world who’s collected and curated over 500 of these fabulous dolls, her favorites being ones that are focused on fashion.” As Diana explains, “I just love the clothes, changing them, styling them, playing with their hair.”

Also on hand is Barbie expert Rebecca Chulew, who proclaims, “I can definitely identify any Barbie made between 1959 and 1989. You can literally bring me just a ripped off head of a Barbie doll from that era and I can tell you which Barbie it is.”

Watch the clip above for more — including details on the trade Rebecca is going to propose.

“Diana’s collection is so phenomenal,” Whelchel said about this episode. “Most impressive is the fashion on display, with dolls dressed to the nines in fabulous designer clothes and accessories, not to mention in perfect condition. It’s apparent how Diana’s hobby brings her purpose and joy, and as is the norm with most of our collectors, reconnects her with happy childhood memories.”

This Collector’s Call episode will feature, among others, Diana’s Christian Dior Barbie, the Ekaterina Silkstone doll, and her sweet smell PJ Roses. Also coming up in Season 4 are collectors of TV costumes; vintage toys, comic book art, KISS memorabilia, and lunchboxes; Betty Boop memorabilia; toys and comic books; and coin operated machines and automatons that make an in-home penny arcade.

Collector’s Call, Sundays, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV