CMA Fest at 50, ‘Mayans’ and ‘Sunny’ Finales, a Deep-Diving Doc

CMA Fest

Special 8/7c

Hosts Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson welcome Nashville’s biggest stars to the annual country-music festival’s milestone 50th-anniversary concert, with three hours of highlights from the weekend-long event that attracted some 90,000 fans to Music City in early June. Collaborations are key, including several from Miranda Lambert, who rocks with Avril Lavigne on “Sk8er Boi) and pairs with fellow Texan Leon Bridges for “If You Were Mine.” Reba McEntire teams with Cody Johnson for her 1986 hit “Whoever’s in New England,” and Luke Combs plays with Vince Gill on “One More Last Chance.” Bentley and McEntire were among talent getting the “Artist of the Day” spotlight along with Brothers Osborne and Wynonna Judd. Tune in to see who else made the cut.

Mayans M.C.

Series Finale 10/9c

The violent Sons of Anarchy spinoff rides off into the sunset after five seasons with a two-hour series finale. There’s one last showdown for the Reyes brothers, EZ (J.D. Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas), and the rest of the motorcycle club as they meet their enemies. Can Emily (Sarah Bolger) finally escape the mayhem surrounding her?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Season Finale 10/9c

With no end in sight, having already been renewed through its 18th season, the gonzo sitcom of bad manners wraps its 16th with Dennis (Glenn Howerton) taking a “mental health day” from Paddy’s Pub to address his high blood pressure. He figures a day at the beach would be nice, but Dennis hasn’t taken into account the 21st-century roadblocks of advanced tech in electric-car rentals, impersonal customer service and overly smart phones causing no end of aggravation. Fighting the system may not be the best cure for hypertension, but when has Sunny ever played by the rules?

The Deepest Breath

Documentary Premiere

Sports don’t get much more extreme than free diving, as this visually breathtaking documentary demonstrates. The Deepest Breath profiles champion free-diver Alessia Zecchini and her partner, expert safety diver Stephen Keenan, as they prepare to compete and achieve Zecchini’s goal of becoming the “deepest woman” in the world, diving further into the ocean’s depths than any female before her. With reward comes risk, and obviously you shouldn’t try this on your next beach vacation.

The Afterparty

The comedic murder investigation shifts into classic black-and-white film noir mode as the focus turns to Travis (Black Bird Emmy nominee Paul Walter Hauser), ex-boyfriend of newly widowed bride Grace (Poppy Liu), also an amateur gumshoe and full-time conspiracy theorist. No fan of Edgar (Zach Woods), the late groom, Travis suggests there’s something shady in Edgar’s crypto-business dealings and that he “was as dirty as the boots on a box turtle.” At least following the money might take some of the heat off Grace.

