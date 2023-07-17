After seven seasons and several edible treats, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer and judge Jacques Torres are set to up the ante and give a group of inexperienced bakers the opportunity to change their lives forever in The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

Throughout the new 10-episode show, a group of bakers will utilize every tool and resource they need to go from a mold of dough to a fully realized cake as they’re coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and baking experts. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize of $100,000 that can help make their baking dreams come true.

In the trailer above, a contestant bakes a colorful but not very tasty cake; others are in complete disarray, with more than two towers of layered cakes toppling down. But we also see them improving as the trailer goes on, with the pro coaches Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas praising contestants’ huge improvements after coming as far as they have. “When you make something from the heart, you feel the love from it,” contestant baker Travis says.

The original Nailed It! is a baking competition show hosted by Byer, where three amateur bakers compete to replicate complicated cakes and confectionery in hopes of winning a $10,000 cash prize. It premiered in March 2018 and has aired seven regular seasons and two holiday-themed editions.

The series has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, including twice for Outstanding Competition Program and once for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge is executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Nicole Byer, Gaylen Gawlowski, Claire Kosloff, and Hillary Olsen.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, Series Premiere, August 4, Netflix