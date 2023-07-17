For the July 17 edition of Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, eight WWE stars face off in a different match, but with the same smack talk as usual, especially from The Miz and Kofi Kingston.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, The Miz (a The Real World alum) incorrectly guessed iguana when asked to name the reptile that changes color based on its mood.

As the grappler winces at the wrong answer, Lynch says the correct answer is chameleon. Kingston then compares WWE stars to chameleons, who have to “wear a lot of hats.” After saying Kingston tells The Miz he should know what a chameleon is, The Miz aggressively answers, “I’m just me! I am just a humble man!” Kingston mocks the suggestion that The Miz is humble as he continues his tirade. “A devoted father, a loving husband, and a simple man in a simple suit playing the Weakest Link.” Someone then hilariously lets everyone knows he agrees with the “simple” part.

Alongside the aforementioned wrestlers, Xavier Woods, Big E, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Alexa Bliss all participate in flexing their mental muscles to outlast the others and win a huge cash prize for their favorite charity. They’ll also take home the coveted Weakest Link belt.

Seeing these larger-than-life wrestlers outside their element is hilarious, and Jane is the perfect pairing, given her comedic shops and sarcastic delivery.

Weakest Link is in the middle of its third season, which was announced to be extended last year ahead of its premiere. The second season only had 13 episodes; however, the current third season is slated to debut 20 episodes.