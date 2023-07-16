Disney+ Series ‘Ms. Marvel’ to Air on ABC This Summer

Kamala Khan is about to make her network television debut. The Disney+ series Ms. Marvel will air on ABC this August as part of the broadcast network’s Wonderful World of Disney franchise.

According to an ABC press release, the Emmy-nominated series will air in its entirety across two Saturdays, with the first three episodes airing on August 5 and the last three airing on August 12. The action kicks off at 8/7c on both nights.

Ms. Marvel’s ABC airings hype up the November 10 theatrical release of the movie The Marvels, in which Iman Vellani will reprise her role as the superpowered teen alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Debuting in June 2022, Ms. Marvel — which will continue to be available on Disney+ as it heads to ABC — follows Kamala in her life as a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

“An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel,” Disney+ adds in a synopsis. “Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?”

In an interview with TV Insider last year, Vellani explained her character’s hero worship. “I think she’s really kind of looking for some simplicity in life through the fantastical world of the Avengers, you know?” she said. “Captain Marvel doesn’t have to deal with boys and religion and high school drama and family drama and cultural drama — there’s just a lot of drama in her life.”

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel also stars Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer, and Azhar Usman.

Ms. Marvel, Network Television Debut, Saturday, August 5, 8/7c, ABC