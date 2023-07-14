American Ninja Warrior is making way for a comeback story in its upcoming episode featuring 18-year-old competitor Vance Walker.

The teen from Tampa, Florida is proving no obstacle is too big in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek clip, above. Born with cerebral palsy, Walker previously wore leg braces and was told he may never compete in sports. But over the years, he’s continued to prove these estimations wrong and has trained hard to run his latest course after previously competing on American Ninja Warrior Junior.

In order to manage the pain that comes along with his diagnosis, Walker partakes in physical therapy and works hard to maintain his strength and stamina. Supporting him on the sidelines in this sneak peek clip are his mother Stacey and grandmother Kathy, who clap when the camera pans to them.

As a two-time Ninja Junior champion, Walker is no stranger to success with the franchise, and he did well during his rookie season with the main series, but last year was a challenge for the competitor who didn’t make it past Stage 1. “I went from Mr. Perfect to Mr. Imperfect,” Walker says in the clip, above.

“Coming into this season, I’m feeling really strong, but there’s still that little bit of nervousness having to get some redemption. I can’t even describe how much I want to hit a buzzer this year and start that winning streak again,” Walker adds before stepping up to the beginning of his first course.

As Walker takes on the obstacles ahead of him in the course, hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila offer commentary on his run, with some exciting takes on his skills. Don’t miss his stellar performance above.

