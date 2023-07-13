‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: What Happened in Season 1?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1.]

The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up for another summer at Cousins, but remembering what happened in Season 1 may be a little tough with more than a full year between the finale and Season 2 premiere.

Have no fear because we’re breaking down all the must-remember details to refresh fans before they dive into the Prime Video series for its latest chapter. From creator and series author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), a teen girl who spends every summer at the fictional New England-based Cousins Beach at the home of her mother Laurel’s (Jackie Chung) best friend, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).

There, she spends the months with her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Susannah’s two sons, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Season 1 tracks her coming-of-age story, which includes exploring new relationships and partaking in a local debutante presentation.

In conjunction with these events, Belly’s long-time crush on Conrad creates tension between the characters throughout the season, particularly due to the fact that he’s so closed off from talking to her. Ultimately, viewers discover that Susannah has cancer, a recurrence from a previous diagnosis that she’s been keeping a secret. Conrad is aware, but no one else knows he knows.

Feeling rejected by Conrad, Belly explores a possible romance with Jeremiah when he expresses interest in her, and they share a few romantic moments towards the end of the season. When the debutante ball arrives in the Season 1 finale though, Jeremiah notices his mother is not feeling well, and he steals her phone when she receives a message and goes through it to see that her cancer is back.

Lost in an emotional moment alone, Belly looks around for Jeremiah as she’s forced to participate in a choreographed dance but can’t seem to find the boy who wandered outside to the country club’s pool. This is when Conrad takes the opportunity to step in and dance with Belly, metaphorically saving the day.

When the dance concludes though, Jeremiah returns to tell Conrad that Susannah is sick, unaware that Conrad already knows; once Jeremiah does realize this, he tosses a punch leading to a fight between the boys. Susannah breaks them up and ultimately admits that she’s been hiding her diagnosis from them.

This leads to Belly learning the truth about Susannah as well, and she’s understandably upset as she loves her. Meanwhile, the boys try their best to convince Susannah to seek treatment for her cancer that she’d refused up until now and she decides to listen. Happy about her decision, Conrad finally lets go of some of the baggage that’s been weighing him down all summer and he and Belly confess their feelings for one another and share a kiss.

So, where does this leave everyone? Susannah is planning to get treatment, Belly and Conrad have seemingly committed to one another, and Jeremiah is unaware that his brother just kissed the girl he loves. Tune into Season 2 to see what’s next for everyone in the latest chapter.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Beginning July 14, Prime Video