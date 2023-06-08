‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Teaser Promises More From Belly’s Love Triangle (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
its-not-summer-without-you

It’s Not Summer Without You

$8.98
Buy Now

The Summer I Turned Pretty is heading back to Cousins for the next chapter in Jenny Han‘s coming-of-age tale focused on 16-year-old Belly Conklin (Lola Tung).

Season 2 is set to debut on Friday, July 14 on Prime Video, with the first three episodes; the rest will be released weekly. As previewed in the first official teaser trailer (which features Taylor Swift’s “August” from folklore), above, Belly is still torn between family friends and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) — though as we see at the beginning, she and Conrad are obviously “into each other.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the possibility of her and Jeremiah. And hey, no matter what, as the video tells us as things get dramatic, “nothing feels better than the summer.”

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2

(Credit: Prime Video)

In Season 2, while she once counted down the days to her time spent at Cousins, Belly’s now torn with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart amid the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer. Summer won’t be the same for a few reasons as well, one of them being the arrival of an unexpected visitor which threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved beach house.

First Look at Belly, Conrad & More in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Related

First Look at Belly, Conrad & More in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2

In order to succeed in the task set before them, Belly must rally the gang, which also includes her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), Taylor (Rain Spencer), and Cameron (David Iacono) as well as a new series recruit in Elsie Fisher who joins the show in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Helmed by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka, they executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 14, Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty where to stream

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney

Elsie Fisher

Gavin Casalegno

Jenny Han

Kyra Sedgwick

Lola Tung

Sean Kaufman

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kym Douglas and Jerry Douglas
1
Jerry Douglas’ Widow Kym Joins ‘Y&R’ Tribute to Her Husband
Collette Lee in the June 7, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
2
‘Jeopardy!’s Collette Lee Responds to Fan Comments About Triple Stumpers
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Episodes 5-8
3
‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Jinger Duggar on Instagram
4
Jinger Duggar Details Why She Declined Participating in Doc
Ken Jennings hosts Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Shares His Thoughts on ‘Cringey’ Contestant Interviews