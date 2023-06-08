‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Teaser Promises More From Belly’s Love Triangle (VIDEO)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is heading back to Cousins for the next chapter in Jenny Han‘s coming-of-age tale focused on 16-year-old Belly Conklin (Lola Tung).

Season 2 is set to debut on Friday, July 14 on Prime Video, with the first three episodes; the rest will be released weekly. As previewed in the first official teaser trailer (which features Taylor Swift’s “August” from folklore), above, Belly is still torn between family friends and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) — though as we see at the beginning, she and Conrad are obviously “into each other.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the possibility of her and Jeremiah. And hey, no matter what, as the video tells us as things get dramatic, “nothing feels better than the summer.”

In Season 2, while she once counted down the days to her time spent at Cousins, Belly’s now torn with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart amid the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer. Summer won’t be the same for a few reasons as well, one of them being the arrival of an unexpected visitor which threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved beach house.

In order to succeed in the task set before them, Belly must rally the gang, which also includes her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), Taylor (Rain Spencer), and Cameron (David Iacono) as well as a new series recruit in Elsie Fisher who joins the show in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Helmed by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka, they executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

