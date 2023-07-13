‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Competing For Emmy

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

In news that will undoubtedly only increase the Ken Jennings versus Mayim Bialik debate, both Jeopardy! hosts have been nominated in the same category for the upcoming 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Both Jennings and Bialik received nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host, a new category for the Primetime Emmys. The category was previously part of the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Jeopardy! hosts face stiff competition, including Family Feud‘s Steve Harvey, Password‘s Keke Palmer, and Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak. Harvey is the only one of the nominees to have won the award before as part of the Daytime Emmys, having won in 2014, 2017, and 2022.

Responding to the nominations on Twitter, Bialik tweeted, “Congratulations @KenJennings on your first Emmy nomination !! I’m so happy for you! I’m thinking we go in matching tuxedos? Let’s discuss.”

Congratulations @KenJennings on your first Emmy nomination !! I’m so happy for you! I’m thinking we go in matching tuxedos? 🤵‍♂️🤵‍♀️ Let’s discuss. 💛💛 @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/EoML5tmnw1 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 12, 2023

This is indeed Jenning’s first overall Emmy nomination, while Bialik has previously been nominated four times for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

Jennings has yet to comment or respond to Bialik’s tweet, but he did share a post from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account celebrating the nominations. “What are … 3 Emmy® nominations?” the tweet reads, referencing the two host nominations and the show’s nomination for Outstanding Game Show.

Bialik and Jennings were named permanent Jeopardy! hosts in July 2022, replacing the late Alex Trebek, who had hosted the show since 1984 until his death in 2020. Trebek himself won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host eight times.

The two hosts take turns hosting the syndicated show, while Bialik also hosts specials, including Celebrity Jeopardy. In May, Bialik took a temporary leave of absence in support of the ongoing writers’ strike; Jennings stepped in as host for the remainder of Season 39.

