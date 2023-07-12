Danny (Tom Holland) is making new progress with Rya (Amanda Seyfried) in the July 14 episode of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room, titled “Reunion,” and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

After unveiling the show’s biggest twist that many of the people in Danny’s life are actually alters, the work begins to balance his life before he’s forced to answer for crimes he committed in a trial. In the clip, above, Rya commends Danny’s efforts and reminds him about the importance of holding onto his own self.

The task might be easier said than done, but Danny seems encouraged. As the scene unfolds, Rya asks him, “How did you feel before Yitzak emerged that day?” referencing the combative landlord he claimed to live with, who is played in the show by Lior Raz.

“I was terrified,” Danny admits.

“So you brought out Yitzak to protect you,” Rya acknowledges, which Danny confirms. “In your case, the disorder is progressive. Your mind is splitting more and more. Yitzak and Ariana [Sasha Lane] are symptoms. Yitzak’s function in particular seems to be to react to physical threats.”

This truth forces Danny to voice his feelings regarding this realization: “Well, I wish he could have come around when I was younger.” It suggests that maybe he wouldn’t have fallen victim to the abuses he’s faced since a young age.

Can Danny hold onto himself long enough to make it through his impending trial or will one of his altars step in and mess things up for him? Only time will tell for certain.

