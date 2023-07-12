‘The Crowded Room’ Sneak Peek: Can Danny Keep His Alters Out Until His Trial? (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Crowded Room

 More

Danny (Tom Holland) is making new progress with Rya (Amanda Seyfried) in the July 14 episode of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room, titled “Reunion,” and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

After unveiling the show’s biggest twist that many of the people in Danny’s life are actually alters, the work begins to balance his life before he’s forced to answer for crimes he committed in a trial. In the clip, above, Rya commends Danny’s efforts and reminds him about the importance of holding onto his own self.

Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room'

(Credit: Apple TV+)

The task might be easier said than done, but Danny seems encouraged. As the scene unfolds, Rya asks him, “How did you feel before Yitzak emerged that day?” referencing the combative landlord he claimed to live with, who is played in the show by Lior Raz.

“I was terrified,” Danny admits.

“So you brought out Yitzak to protect you,” Rya acknowledges, which Danny confirms. “In your case, the disorder is progressive. Your mind is splitting more and more. Yitzak and Ariana [Sasha Lane] are symptoms. Yitzak’s function in particular seems to be to react to physical threats.”

'The Crowded Room' Stars Break Down That Mind-Bending Twist (VIDEO)
Related

'The Crowded Room' Stars Break Down That Mind-Bending Twist (VIDEO)

This truth forces Danny to voice his feelings regarding this realization: “Well, I wish he could have come around when I was younger.” It suggests that maybe he wouldn’t have fallen victim to the abuses he’s faced since a young age.

Can Danny hold onto himself long enough to make it through his impending trial or will one of his altars step in and mess things up for him? Only time will tell for certain.

The Crowded Room, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+

The Crowded Room - Apple TV+

The Crowded Room where to stream

The Crowded Room

Amanda Seyfried

Tom Holland

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vondie Curtis-Hall, Dave Andron, Michael Dinner, Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Adelaide Clemens, and Boyd Holbrook of 'Justified: City Primeval'
1
Straight Shootin’ with the ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Cast (VIDEO)
Medusa in 'The Masked Singer'
2
‘The Masked Singer’ & More Fox Fall 2023 Premiere Dates
'Black Mirror,' 'Outlander,' and 'The Bear' Season 2 among shows ineligible for 2023 emmys
3
Why ‘Outlander,’ ‘Black Mirror’ & More Shows Aren’t Eligible for 2023 Emmys
Tom Brittney in Grantchester
4
Tom Brittney Leaving ‘Grantchester’ — Who’s the New Vicar?
Kristen Kish (L); Padma Lakshmi (R)
5
‘Top Chef’ Champ Kristen Kish to Replace Padma Lakshmi as Host