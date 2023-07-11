Baseball’s All Stars, All About Lady Liberty, Regional ‘Chopped’ Showdowns, Zodiac Killer Mystery

Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game pits the American League, on a nine-year winning streak, against the National League in Seattle. PBS explores the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty in a new episode of Iconic America. An “All-American Showdown” edition of Chopped travels to the country’s four regions with winners moving on to a championship finale. A two-part true-crime docuseries examines the Myth of the Zodiac Killer.

Manager Rob Thomson #59 of the Philadelphia Phillies, Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees, and Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros speak to the media announcing Cole and Gallen as the starting pitchers for the All-Star Game
MLB All-Star Game

Star players from the American and National Leagues converge on Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for the annual Midsummer Classic. Can the National League finally snap the AL’s nine-year winning streak? The Dodgers and Braves fill two-thirds of the underdog’s starting lineup, while Texas Rangers pros occupy five of the AL’s starting positions.

David Rubenstein visits the Statue of Liberty in PBS's 'Iconic America'
PBS

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

“Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Those words by Emma Lazarus from 1883 enshrine one of the world’s most enduring symbols of freedom, standing as a beacon in the harbor leading into New York City. In a new edition of the documentary series, David Rubenstein explores the meaning this structure has represented throughout the nation’s fraught history, from the abolition of slavery through the battle for women’s suffrage and even now to the ongoing crises involving the planet’s refugee population.

The West chefs of 'Chopped: All-American Showdown'
Food Network

Chopped

All-American Showdown, the latest tournament in the ever-expanding Chopped franchise, travels to all four regions of the country — West, North, South, East (in that order) — to challenge local chefs to make the most out of their baskets of mystery ingredients. The winners in each region compete in a tournament finale on August 8. The contest begins with chefs from the Western U.S., who tackle a signature San Francisco dish for the entrée round.

Zodiac Letter featured in 'Myth of the Zodiac Killer' on Peacock
Peacock

Myth of the Zodiac Killer

A two-part true-crime docuseries revisits what is regarded as the world’s most famous cold case: the unsolved mystery of the so-called Zodiac Killer, whose reign of terror through California in the late 1960s and early 1970s continues to haunt the culture. The latest angle, which includes AI analysis of 32 letters by the presumed killer, poses a radical new theory: What if there is no single Zodiac Killer? Might explain why he’s never been caught.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

  • Marty Music Guitar Academy (8/7c, AXS TV): YouTube’s premiere guitar instructor “Marty Music” Schwartz hosts a prime-time clinic, starting with a primer on “Summer Time Songs & Good Vibe Essentials.”
  • Frontline: Putin’s Crisis (9/8c, PBS): A new edition of Frontline, from producers of previous reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin, explores the challenges to the dictator’s leadership in the wake of the short-lived armed rebellion led by Wagner Group mercenary Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
  • OutDaughtered (9/8c, TLC): In Season 9 of the reality series about the Busby family, parents Adam and Danielle open a brick-and-mortar boutique while raising 8-year-old quintuplet sisters and 12-year-old Blayke.
  • Everything But the House (10/9c, Lifetime): Lara Spencer returns as host of a show that declutters the homes of hoarders, using appraisers to find objects worthy of cashing in at auction.
  • Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (streaming on Hulu): ABC News Studios adapts a true-crime podcast into a docuseries, telling the story of Jenifer Faison, whose fairy-tale marriage to “teacher of the year” Spencer Herron imploded when he was accused of sexual assault by a student, revealing a history of serial infidelity.
  • Philosopher of the Sea (streaming on Viaplay): From the you’re-only-as-old-as-you-feel department, a documentary profiles Swedish boat builder and sailor Sven Yrvind, now 83, over five years of preparation for a 15,000-mile solo sea voyage from Ireland to New Zealand.

