Baseball’s All Stars, All About Lady Liberty, Regional ‘Chopped’ Showdowns, Zodiac Killer Mystery

Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game pits the American League, on a nine-year winning streak, against the National League in Seattle. PBS explores the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty in a new episode of Iconic America. An “All-American Showdown” edition of Chopped travels to the country’s four regions with winners moving on to a championship finale. A two-part true-crime docuseries examines the Myth of the Zodiac Killer.

MLB All-Star Game

Special 8/7c

Star players from the American and National Leagues converge on Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for the annual Midsummer Classic. Can the National League finally snap the AL’s nine-year winning streak? The Dodgers and Braves fill two-thirds of the underdog’s starting lineup, while Texas Rangers pros occupy five of the AL’s starting positions.

PBS

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

10/9c

“Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Those words by Emma Lazarus from 1883 enshrine one of the world’s most enduring symbols of freedom, standing as a beacon in the harbor leading into New York City. In a new edition of the documentary series, David Rubenstein explores the meaning this structure has represented throughout the nation’s fraught history, from the abolition of slavery through the battle for women’s suffrage and even now to the ongoing crises involving the planet’s refugee population.

Food Network

Chopped

Season Premiere 8/7c

All-American Showdown, the latest tournament in the ever-expanding Chopped franchise, travels to all four regions of the country — West, North, South, East (in that order) — to challenge local chefs to make the most out of their baskets of mystery ingredients. The winners in each region compete in a tournament finale on August 8. The contest begins with chefs from the Western U.S., who tackle a signature San Francisco dish for the entrée round.

Peacock

Myth of the Zodiac Killer

Series Premiere

A two-part true-crime docuseries revisits what is regarded as the world’s most famous cold case: the unsolved mystery of the so-called Zodiac Killer, whose reign of terror through California in the late 1960s and early 1970s continues to haunt the culture. The latest angle, which includes AI analysis of 32 letters by the presumed killer, poses a radical new theory: What if there is no single Zodiac Killer? Might explain why he’s never been caught.

