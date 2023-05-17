How much have Todd (Skylar Astin) and Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) learned working together all season? They’re about to find out in the So Help Me Todd Season 1 finale on May 18!

“Underneath all the expertise of working together and solving the cases and the whodunit that America is loving to solve is Margaret’s wish that Todd would just grow up and Todd’s wish is that mom would just stop controlling,” Harden told TV Insider when she stopped by recently. “And I think when you see the finale, you’ll see how we’ve accomplished that maybe hopefully a little bit kind of yes.”

In “Are You There Todd? It’s Me, Margaret” (an episode title we love), Margaret is too sick to work on the final day of an important negotiation, so Todd must step in and act as proxy while she tackles his usual role. “Unfortunately we ended up cutting a lot of the Margaret investigating stuff because it was so long, so I think you’re going to see Todd doing a lot more lawyering and you’re going to see Margaret doing some very successful, very fast investigating,” Harden shared.

There’s also going to be some time for a bit of romance, with Margaret and Gus (Jeffrey Nordling) sharing their first kiss. “I’d like more,” Harden said with a laugh. “Margaret and Gus have been kind of flirting with each other in a battle of the sexes kind of way. They’ve been dancing around each other and they really like each other, but they’re polar opposites, which is where a lot of fun comes in. He’s kind of frumpy and sloppy, but really, really good and she’s absolutely not sloppy. She’s who she is. She’s had a little bit of her vanity and issues and how those two meet in blood is actually quite passionate.”

Watch the full video above for much more, including Harden’s thoughts on Margaret winking at Todd when it came to choosing her favorite kid at Thanksgiving, her relationship with Allison (Madeline Wise), and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

So Help Me Todd, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, May 18, 9/8c, CBS