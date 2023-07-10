‘Miracle Workers’ in Road Warrior Mode, Exposing Secrets of Playboy & Miss America, Doubling Down on BBQ, Sharks in the Bahamas

The comedy anthology Miracle Workers shifts gears again to the post-apocalyptic End Times. A&E exposes more secrets of the Playboy empire, with a spinoff taking on the Miss America organization. The Food Network gorges on barbecue with back-to-back new seasons of BBQ Brawl and BBQ USA. National Geographic’s SharkFest heads to the Bahamas to investigate shark attacks on dolphins.

TBS

Miracle Workers

Season Premiere 10/9c

Some might consider it a miracle that this comedy anthology’s long-delayed fourth season even saw the light of day, considering the post-merger Turner networks’ recent scuttling of many scripted projects. But we’re here to celebrate the End Times as the series (which previously spoofed Westerns, celestial fantasy, and the medieval dark ages) takes on the post-apocalypse with a parody of Mad Max-style carnage. Daniel Radcliffe once again leads a repertory company as road warrior Sid, who finds love in the wasteland with warlord Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) and decides to settle in the steampunk suburb of Boomtown, which is anything but. Steve Buscemi returns as his junkyard boss, while co-star Jon Bass finds new depths of degradation as the couple’s masochistic literal lap-dog Scraps. In the night’s second episode, restless Freya takes on the homeowners’ association. Do they even have a Thunderdome?

Secrets of Playboy

Season Premiere 9/8c

The channel’s hit “Secrets of” franchise returns with a second season of exposés involving the Playboy empire, including examples of how the long shadow of being involved with the magazine brand and its founder Hugh Hefner followed women throughout their lives. The opener goes inside the 2002 Fox special Girl Next Door: The Search for a Playboy Centerfold, with several participants revealing behind-the-scenes dirt and whether being associated with the brand was worth it. Followed by the series premiere of spinoff Secrets of Miss America (10/9c), which blows the sash off what happens on the runway to a tiara and a title. First up, a 2017 whistleblower leaks fat-shaming, slut-shaming and other crude e-mails from the pageant organization’s CEO.

Food Network

BBQ Brawl

Season Premiere 9/8c

It’s a carnivore smorgasbord as the Food Network doubles down on back-to-back barbecue extravaganzas. First, a fourth season of the BBQ Brawl competition series relocates to California, with captains Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson sampling tacos as they pick their teams, then prepare California-style feasts for judges Carson Kressley, Brooke Williamson and Rodney Scott. Followed by the second season of BBQ USA, where chef Michael Symon travels to BBQ competitions around the country, starting with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue where $85,000 in prize money is at steak—sorry, stake.

Nat Geo

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

10/9c

SharkFest heads to the Bahamas, where a third of the dolphin population is showing troubling signs of shark-bite scars. Marine experts take bite impressions from three shark species (bull sharks, tiger sharks, and giant hammerheads) to try to find a match for who’s been chomping on Flipper.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: