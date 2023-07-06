Succession has had its fair share of memorable moments, but for star Kieran Culkin, one of them is lost in the ether as he recalls his favorite scene from filming the HBO series.

When we caught up with the actor for the show’s fourth and final season earlier this year, we asked if he had any fond memories he’ll look back on, but according to Culkin, who played Roman Roy, the scene never made it to air. Instead of coming from the show’s latest entry, he takes a look back at the end of Season 2.

“We were on the yacht in Croatia, which was after Kendall’s [Jeremy Strong] told that he’s gonna have to fall on the sword,” Culkin explains. “There was a scene with the four siblings on the top of the yacht, basically talking to Kendall about how he feels about that.” While the actor reveals that the script implied an activity should be performed, it wasn’t until filming that they decided to go with the game spoons.

As the star puts it, “I pitched the idea of us playing the game spoons, and then we realized I haven’t played spoons since I was like nine years old, so I’m not sure if I remember the rules, but we asked Monica [Jacobs], the props woman, to bring us spoons and a deck of cards while they were setting up cameras.”

Culkin fondly recalls fighting over grabbing the spoons with Sarah Snook and his other onscreen siblings, noting, “It was just so alive and so much fun. It was one of those scenes where when it was done, writers were happy. The director was like giving out hugs. There were people on the crew saying, that was an ‘amazing scene.'” The actor thought they “made something really special,” only to find out that “the scene was cut.”

Despite being cut, Culkin has a positive outlook regarding the cut, acknowledging, “I had the feeling of disappointment that that scene was gone and a full understanding as to why it was gone and why it didn’t need to be there.” While fans may argue that any moment featuring Roman Roy is precious and worth screentime, one thing is for certain, and it’s that Culkin never let viewers down in his stellar performance which saw him experience emotional heights in Season 4 with the death of Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox).

See what else Culkin had to say about his favorite cut scene, above, and relive every riveting moment by streaming the series on Max.

