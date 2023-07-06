Get ready to go “Under the Sea” with Ariel (Halle Bailey) and friends when The Little Mermaid arrives on digital beginning July 25.

Just two months after its May debut in theaters, fans of the Disney live-action remake will be able to purchase the film on various streaming platforms to enjoy anytime leading up to the physical Blu-ray and DVD release on September 19. Get swept up in the magic of the movie from filmmaker Rob Marshall, who reimagines the 1989 animated favorite for a new generation. Here are some places to preorder:

Where To Pre-Order

‘The Little Mermaid’

Starring Bailey as the titular character, The Little Mermaid‘s talented ensemble also features Javier Bardem in the role of King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder, and Awkwafina lending her vocals to Scuttle.

For those less familiar with the beloved tale, The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton who is defiant and determined to find out more about the world beyond the sea. While visiting the surface, she falls for Prince Eric, who also longs to expand his horizons beyond the world he knows.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula for a chance to experience life on land, placing her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy. Among the platforms fans will be able to access the film beginning July 25 are Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

When the DVD and Blu-ray formats are released in September, bonus content like sing-along versions of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and more will be available. In the meantime, check out the links above for a place to pre-order or purchase the film for its July 25 digital release and stay tuned for updates on the film’s eventual release on Disney+.