Looking Back At WWE ‘Total Divas’ Original Cast 10 Years After Premiere

When WWE Total Divas premiered on July 28, 2013, it opened the door for a whole new audience for women in professional wrestling. The reality series following a group of female stars inside and outside the ring was a ratings success. It also arguably helped prove to decision-makers these performers could draw fans. This only helped change perceptions and add fuel to the fire that would become the “Women’s Revolution” in WWE, a leveling of the playing field in terms of TV time and featured matches on cards for the company’s female superstars.

Now approaching a decade after the launch, the impact of the program can be seen through the next generation of lady grapplers. New Raw superstar Maxxine Dupri has said her journey to WWE started after watching Total Divas. Roxanne Perez, former NXT women’s champion, technically made her onscreen debut as a teen fan meeting her heroes.

Thanks to the popularity of the show, many of the cast were also pushed into the mainstream. Among them are The Bella Twins, who now go by their real names Nikki and Brie Garcia. The dynamic duo built a branding empire based on the foundation of WWE and Total Divas. Ahead of the 10th anniversary, we look back at where the original Total Divas cast has been and what they are up to today.

The Bella Twins (Garcia Twins)

Nikki and Brie Bella thought their career in WWE was in the rearview before returning to the company in 2013 and then joining the cast of Total Divas. The show really became a vehicle for the two as fans were enthralled with them through its nine-season run. Brie’s relationship with Bryan Danielson grew over time, with milestones like getting married to having children. Then there was “Brie Mode,” which was a term to describe what happens when Brie parties and has a drink or two or three. Nikki’s ups and downs with her ex John Cena became regular headline news. Cameras followed The Bella Twins through injuries and comebacks. Viewers got to know their brother JJ and mom Kathy.

Nikki and Brie’s popularity surged so much E! developed the spinoff series just for them in Total Bellas. They have been on a long list of TV shows from Dancing with the Stars and The Real Dirty Dancing to America’s Got Talent: Extreme and Barmageddon. Now retired from the ring and on to their next chapter using their real last name Garcia, fans have been able to catch up with the sisters with their podcast. Brie and Bryan are still going strong with their kids. Nikki also got her happily ever. She married DWTS pro partner Artem Chigvintsev and had a son Matteo within 22 hours of Brie having her second child Buddy. Nikki and Brie are consummate entrepreneurs with their own wine labels, clothing brand, and everything in between. Up next for the WWE Hall of Famers is Twin Love, a new dating competition series coming soon to Prime Video.

Eva Marie (Natalie Eva Marie)

It was “all red everything” when Eva Marie came on the scene. The stunning fitness model answered a casting call, signed a WWE developmental contract, and was put on Total Divas from there. Fans essentially watched her career from the first bump. Eva opened up about her struggles with alcohol in the series. The breakout star’s relationship with business partner and future husband Jonathan Coyles was a focal point as he fought to be accepted into her fam. Eva would go on to have two stints with WWE and branch out into Hollywood with a role on Amazon’s Paradise City and action movies alongside the likes of Bruce Willis in Hard Kill. She was part of the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. Despite success outside the wrestling bubble, the polarizing figure hasn’t ruled out another WWE return.

Natalya

Natalya had already earned a reputation as one of the most respected women’s wrestlers in the locker room when the show started. However, fans quickly learned more about the third-generation talent — like having a borderline obsession with Louis Vuitton and her beloved cats. Other members of the quirky family were featured as well including Natalya’s dad, the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart. Viewers got to see the relationship between Nattie and childhood sweetheart and fellow WWE superstar TJ Wilson unfold over the seasons. Cameras would chronicle their wedding as well. Today, Natalya remains among the most-tenured WWE in-ring performers and owner of six Guinness Book of World Records. She is still married to TJ, who transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role in the company. The two welcome wrestlers from all over to train with them at their own gym when off the road.

Naomi (Trinity Fatu)

The dancer-turned-sports entertainer was just beginning to turn heads on the main roster after spending time in WWE’s developmental system. Along with Cameron, they were a backup team for Brodus Clay (Tyrus) known as The Funkadactyls. Over the course of the series, Naomi’s star continued to grow brighter. Fans got to see the evolution of the “Feel the Glow” presentation, over which she fought the creative team. Even with a rough patch or two, the fun dynamic between her and her husband Jimmy of The Usos tag team made them a popular couple on the series. Naomi went on to become a multi-time women’s champion and tag title holder with best friend Sasha Banks. After creative differences, they decided to exit WWE and bet on themselves. Naomi, now going by her real name Trinity, signed with Impact Wrestling this year as one of the company’s biggest acquisitions.

Cameron (Ariane Andrew)

Cameron already had WWE reality TV experience under her belt as a cast member of the competition show Tough Enough in 2011. Even though she was the first eliminated, decision-makers saw potential and signed her to a contract. She would form The Funkadactyls with Naomi. On Total Divas, Cameron wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. Her “Girl Bye” became a popular hashtag on social media during show airings. Cameron’s time on the show included a fair share of drama, such as issues with then-boyfriend Vincent Isayan. Before her WWE release in 2016, Cameron worked sporadically and on WWE’s NXT brand. She moved on from wrestling as a competitor on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in 2017. Cameron laced up the boots in 2020 for All Elite Wrestling for a brief time. Then in 2022, she surprised fans as an entrant in the Royal Rumble. There was initial speculation that The Funkadactyls were reuniting, but nothing came to fruition. We still hold out hope that funk is gonna roll again one day. Until then, you can catch her regularly on various social media and a Brand Army page.

JoJo Offerman

JoJo was wrapping up her teenage years when she joined WWE and became part of the Total Divas cast. The young one of the group sat under the learning tree of the veteran stars. It turned out reality TV wasn’t for her, and she left the show after the first season. After, she continued working for WWE for many years. JoJo found her skills fell more in the ring announcing side. She also showcased her vocal talents by singing the National Anthem. Following a good stint traveling with the company, JoJo moved on from the company to start a family with WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.