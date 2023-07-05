‘Jeopardy!’ Competitor Can’t Believe Surprise Win in Latest Episode

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

One thing about the game of Jeopardy! is that it’s almost always unpredictable, but even more so during the July 5 game between returning champion Kate Campolieta and new players Aubrey Gilleran, and Anji Nyquist.

After winning $11,513, Kate had a strong base to build off of heading into her second game against Charlotte, North Carolina high school English teacher, Aubrey, and Minneapolis, Minnesota-based social media coordinator Anji. Still, the Simsbury, Connecticut corporate communications specialist faced challenges once the game hosted by Ken Jennings began.

Starting the first round in the red, but she was in second place once Final Jeopardy! rolled around, putting her behind Aubrey who had taken first with $11,200, and in front of Anji who was trailing them with $4,800. But it seemed like luck was on the underdog’s side in this game as Anji made a surprise comeback in the game’s final seconds.

During Final Jeopardy!, the players were presented with the category of “African Countries,” with the clue reading, “Nicknamed ‘the kingdom of sky,’ this landlocked nation is the only country in the world to lie entirely above 4,000 feet.” The corresponding question was “What is Lesotho?”

The only player to respond accurately was Anji who bet $4,000, bringing her total up to $8,800. Unfortunately for Kate, she bet all of her winnings and offered the wrong question, of “What is Burundi?” leaving her with $0. Meanwhile, Aubrey’s response of “What is Ethiopia?” also landed him in the danger zone, especially with his hefty $2,601 bet, leaving him with a final score of $8,599, just behind Anji’s winning final total.

The close score earned a shocked face from Anji and applause from her fellow players as well as viewers alike as some of their responses indicate, below.

Anji’s got this #Jeopardy — tony the turkey (aspiring alpha male) (@EmilyWOFfanpage) July 5, 2023

Congratulations to @Jeopardy winner Anji Nyquist from #Minneapolis #Minnesota! Way to come from behind to win! — Pat Fettes (@pfettes) July 5, 2023

But what did you think of the surprising outcome? Let us know in the comments section, and don’t miss Anji play again when Jeopardy! continues tomorrow.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings