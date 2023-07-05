Sigourney Weaver is heading down under to play a protective grandmother in the newly-released trailer for Prime Video‘s epic seven-part drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, August 4 on the streaming platform, and viewers get a closer look with this nearly three-minute-long trailer featuring Weaver alongside Fear The Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey, who portrays the titular character. Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotional story of Alice Hart, who tragically loses her parents in a fire when she’s just nine years old.

Sent to live with her grandmother, June (Weaver), Alice takes up residence at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her as well as her family’s past. Set against the backdrop of Australia’s gorgeous natural landscapes, native wildflowers and plants are used to express the inexpressible.

Spanning decades, the engaging family drama follows Alice as she grows from her complicated past and builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man that she loves. Along with featuring Weaver and Debnam-Carey, the series stars Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, and Frankie Adams as Candy Blue.

Additional cast members include Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, and Xavier Samuel. The series is directed by Glendyn Ivin and led by Sarah Lambert, who serves as showrunner. Both Ivin and Lambert executive produce alongside Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Weaver.

Check out the full trailer above, and stay tuned for the show’s arrival when it debuts with the first three installments on premiere day and then drops one new episode in the weeks following.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Series Premiere, Friday, August 4, Prime Video