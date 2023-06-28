What’s Coming to Prime Video in July 2023

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping things cool this July with the return of fan-favorite titles and the arrival of fresh shows that are sure to entertain.

On Prime Video, gear up for a beachy summer with Belly (Lola Tung) and the boys who love her in Season 2 of Jenny Han‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which will drop on a weekly basis after its three-episode premiere on July 14. And don’t miss Justina Machado in the buzzy new show The Horror of Dolores Roach. Plus, real-life pals Michael Sheen and David Tennant reunite as Aziraphale and Crowley for Season 2 of Good Omens beginning July 28.

And on Freevee, don’t miss the ability to stream Prime originals including Summer Forever: Hamptons and The Wheel of Time. Below, learn more about the titles being offered on the platforms this summer.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

July 1



1900

A Bridge Too Far

A Star Is Bron

Acts of Violence

Battle Los Angeles

Battleship

Big Top Pee-Wee

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Birdman of Alcatraz

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Case 39

Chaplin

Charlotte’s Web

Class

Continental Divide

Cool Hand Luke

Cry Macho

Father of the Bride

Flags of Our Fathers

Force 10 from Navarone

Free Willy

Freedom Writers

Frogs

Gaslight

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gladiator

Hacksaw Ridge

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hondo

Hour of the Gun

How to Train Your Dragon

Imagine That

Invaders from Mars

Irma La Douce

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jason’s Lyric

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Kick-Ass

Last Man Standing

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lemony Snicket’s: A Series of Unfortunate Events

Little Nicky

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

Mousehunt

No Country for Old Men

Not Without My Daughter

Once Bitten

Paths of Glory

Puss in Boots

Rampage

Rebel Without a Cause

Rocky Balboa

Rollerball

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Serpico

Sleepover

Supernova

Support the Girls

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin

The Amityville Horror

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

The Queen of Versailles

The Big Country

The Family Stone

The Fighter

The General’s Daughter

The Iron Giant

The Other Guys

The Public Enemy

The Russia House

The Shawshank Redemption

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Train

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The Untouchable

Trolls World Tour

True Grit

Under the Tuscan Sun

Unknown

Valley Girl

W

Wicker Park

Witness for the Prosecution

You, Me and Dupree

Yours, Mine & Ours

MasterChef Mexico Junior: S1-2

Petticoat Junction: S1-5

July 4

80 for Brady

July 7

*Los Inciadios (Prime Video Original)

The Portable Door

*The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video Original)

Sweeney Todd with a side of salsa! Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) headlines this twisted eight-episode adaptation of the hit podcast about a woman’s descent into a gory gourmet nightmare. After 16 years in prison, Dolores heads home to a gentrified Washington Heights in New York City and reunites with pal Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), an empanada shop chef. Having developed a knack for working out folks’ knots in jail, Dolores accepts his offer to run a massage parlor below the shop, but the plan develops a kink when their scummy landlord (Marc Maron) crosses the line, leaving Dolores with a mess… and new meat on Luis’ menu. It’s a delicious turn by Machado, who sinks her teeth into the role. “My favorite part is her absolute rawness,” she fittingly adds. “I feel so free playing her.” —Damian Holbrook



July 14

The King’s Speech

*The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 2 (Prime Video Original)

This beachy New England-set drama — based on Jenny Han’s bestselling young adult series — returns for its sophomore season, starting with three episodes on the premiere date. Lovesick teen Belly (Lola Tung) is still feeling butterflies for both Fisher brothers — brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and flirty Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)—and unsure of who to choose. While they sort that out (hopefully!), Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher also join the series in undisclosed roles.

July 18

*Surf Girls Hawai’i (Prime Video Original)

Till

July 23

Unseen

July 25

Knock at the Cabin

July 28

*Good Omens: Season 2 (Prime Video Original)

*Novela (Prime Video Original)

July 29

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

July 31



Dances with Wolves

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

July 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

Bad Influence

Breakheart Pass

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Burlesque

Desperate Hours

Dressed to Kill

Elysium

Extract

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fired Up!

Friday Night Lights

Gnomeo & Juliet

I Love You, Phillip Morris

Igor

John Tucker Must Die

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Knight and Day

Love and Death

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Man of the West

Morgan

Nobody

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Planet 51

Playmobil: The Movie

Profile

Radio Days

Rio

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

She-Devil

Super Troopers 2

Superbad

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Dogs of War

The Horse Soldiers

The Package

The Revenant

The Smurfs

The Space Between Us

The Walk

Think Like a Man

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tower Heist

Untamed Heart

Vera Cruz

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Wings of Courage

Dallas: S2-14

The Good Wife: S1-7

Ze Network S1

July 5

Forever Summer: Hamptons (Prime Video Original)

Meet the younger cousin of Bravo’s reality hit Summer House. Twelve fresh-faced, college-age young adults (like Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender, above) spend the warmest time of the year working and playing in rich kid paradise, the Hamptons, in this reality drama. Locals and newcomers clash, pool parties splash — and all eight episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video.

July 7

Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2

July 14

Wheel of Time (Prime Video Original)

Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novels come to life in this ambitious adaptation. It stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a magical group of female channelers tasked with protecting the world. The first season of the Prime Video original — available until Sunday, August 13, on Freevee — sees Pike’s Moiraine leading five young villagers on a quest after learning that one of them may hold the key to vanquishing an eternal evil…or reviving it.

July 15

All in the Family: S1-9

Code Black: S1-3

Good Times: S1-2

July 17

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse



The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

July 21

*Almost Paradise: Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)

July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll