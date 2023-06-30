2023 TCA Awards: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ & ‘The Last of Us’ Lead Nominations
The Television Critics Association has announced the 2023 TCA Award nominations, and leading the pack are a drama, comedy, and genre show.
Succession, The Bear, and The Last of Us each received five nominations (including multiple for Individual Achievement in their categories), and all three are up for Program of the Year. Abbott Elementary and Poker Face each received four nominations, while Andor, Better Call Saul, Jury Duty, Mrs. Davis, and Shrinking are all up for three.
HBO | Max leads all networks and streaming services with a combined 20 nominations, followed by FX with 10, Disney+ and Peacock with nine, and PBS and PBS Kids with seven.
“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com, in a statement. “This season truly had something for everyone—from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”
The winners of the 2023 TCA Awards, which celebrate the best of the best of the 2022-2023 TV season, along with the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, will be announced on Monday, August 7.
Check out the full list of 2023 Television Critics Association nominees (including in two new categories, Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming and Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming) below.
Individual Achievement In Drama
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+
Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO | Max
Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Prime Video
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO | Max
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO | Max
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO | Max
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO | Max
Individual Achievement In Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX
Harrison Ford – Shrinking – Apple TV+
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO | Max
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock
James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX
Outstanding Achievement In News and Information
30 for 30 – ESPN
Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS
Frontline – PBS
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu
The 1619 Project – Hulu
The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS
Outstanding Achievement In Reality
Couples Therapy – Showtime
Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV
The Rehearsal – HBO | Max
The Traitors – Peacock
Top Chef – Bravo
Vanderpump Rules – Bravo
Welcome to Wrexham – FX
Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming
Alma’s Way – PBS KIDS
Bluey – Disney+
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS KIDS
Donkey Hodie – PBS KIDS
Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+
Molly of Denali – PBS KIDS
Ridley Jones – Netflix
Sesame Street – HBO | Max
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+
Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming
American Born Chinese – Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
Jane – Apple TV+
Love, Victor – Hulu
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Ms. Marvel – Disney+
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
Outstanding New Program
Andor – Disney+
Interview with the Vampire – AMC
Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee
Mrs. Davis – Peacock
Poker Face – Peacock
Shrinking – Apple TV+
The Bear – FX
The Last of Us – HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials
A Small Light – National Geographic
Beef – Netflix
Black Bird – Apple TV+
Daisy Jones & The Six – Prime Video
Fleishman is in Trouble – FX
Mrs. Davis – Peacock
The Patient – FX
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel
Outstanding Achievement In Drama
Andor – Disney+
Better Call Saul – AMC
Interview with the Vampire – AMC
Succession – HBO | MAX
The Good Fight – Paramount+
The Last of Us – HBO | Max
The White Lotus – HBO | Max
Yellowjackets – Showtime
Outstanding Achievement In Comedy
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Barry – HBO | Max
Poker Face – Peacock
Reservation Dogs – FX
Shrinking – Apple TV+
The Bear – FX
The Other Two – HBO | Max
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO | Max
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Ziwe – Showtime
Program of the Year
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Andor – Disney+
Better Call Saul – AMC
Poker Face – Peacock
Succession – HBO | Max
The Bear – FX
The Last of Us – HBO | Max
The Other Two – HBO | Max
The White Lotus – HBO | Max