The Television Critics Association has announced the 2023 TCA Award nominations, and leading the pack are a drama, comedy, and genre show.

Succession, The Bear, and The Last of Us each received five nominations (including multiple for Individual Achievement in their categories), and all three are up for Program of the Year. Abbott Elementary and Poker Face each received four nominations, while Andor, Better Call Saul, Jury Duty, Mrs. Davis, and Shrinking are all up for three.

HBO | Max leads all networks and streaming services with a combined 20 nominations, followed by FX with 10, Disney+ and Peacock with nine, and PBS and PBS Kids with seven.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com, in a statement. “This season truly had something for everyone—from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

The winners of the 2023 TCA Awards, which celebrate the best of the best of the 2022-2023 TV season, along with the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, will be announced on Monday, August 7.

Check out the full list of 2023 Television Critics Association nominees (including in two new categories, Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming and Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming) below.

Individual Achievement In Drama

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO | Max

Individual Achievement In Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Harrison Ford – Shrinking – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO | Max

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock

James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information

30 for 30 – ESPN

Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS

Frontline – PBS

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

​​The 1619 Project – Hulu

The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS

Outstanding Achievement In Reality

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV

The Rehearsal – HBO | Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

Vanderpump Rules – Bravo

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming

Alma’s Way – PBS KIDS

Bluey – Disney+

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS KIDS

Donkey Hodie – PBS KIDS

Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+

Molly of Denali – PBS KIDS

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO | Max

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming

American Born Chinese – Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

Jane – Apple TV+

Love, Victor – Hulu

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Ms. Marvel – Disney+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

Outstanding New Program

Andor – Disney+

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Poker Face – Peacock

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials

A Small Light – National Geographic

Beef – Netflix

Black Bird – Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & The Six – Prime Video

Fleishman is in Trouble – FX

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

The Patient – FX

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel

Outstanding Achievement In Drama

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Succession – HBO | MAX

The Good Fight – Paramount+

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max

Yellowjackets – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Barry – HBO | Max

Poker Face – Peacock

Reservation Dogs – FX

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Other Two – HBO | Max

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO | Max

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

Program of the Year

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Poker Face – Peacock

Succession – HBO | Max

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The Other Two – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max