Jack Ryan’s Final (Streaming) Mission, ‘Silo’ Finale, Sing Along with ‘Hamilton,’ a ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon

Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Season Premiere

John Krasinski is back in the office—not Dunder Mifflin, but CIA headquarters at Langley, where Jack Ryan begins the fourth and final season of the global espionage series as the CIA’s new deputy director. It doesn’t take him long, of course, to get out in the field, but the minefields are even trickier this time, as he roots out corruption within the agency that reveals black ops that are tied to a dangerous alliance between a Mexican drug cartel and a terrorist triad based in Burma. You might need a map to keep track of all the players up to their necks in intrigue, but we trust Jack will save the world again before signing off. Opens with two episodes, with two more airing weekly through July 14.

Apple TV+

Silo

Season Finale

In the game-changing season finale of the post-apocalyptic thriller, fugitive sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is desperate to share the forbidden video of the outside world to the rest of the underground society. Interim mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins) considers her “a mortal threat to our survival,” and should she be caught, she’ll be banished to the toxic landscape outside their doors. Or is it? The final reveal may remind you of the first time you saw the hatch on Lost.

Hamilton

Marking the third anniversary of the hit Broadway musical’s streaming premiere—a gift during the pandemic—Disney+ offers a July 4th holiday treat with a sing-along version featuring author/star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tongue-twisting and euphoric wordplay in on-screen lyrics. I’ve been singing along with those Schuyler sisters for years, but even with words in front of us, good luck keeping up with Tony winner Daveed Diggs’ felicitous raps in a double role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Still, why not give it a shot?

Paramount Network

Yellowstone

8/7c

If you’re late to the party, or just want to relive all of the blistering Western family drama, all of the episodes through the first half of Season 5 are available for a holiday weekend binge. (Saturday and Sunday marathons begins at 11 am/10c, Monday and Tuesday at noon/11c.) Watch Montana rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) do what it takes to hold on to his mammoth property while trying, often in vain, to keep peace among his combative brood, which includes the amazing Kelly Reilly as spitfire Beth, Luke Grimes as soulful cowboy-at-heart Kayce and Wes Bentley as dark horse (in so many ways) Jamie.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: