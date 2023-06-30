Jack Ryan’s Final (Streaming) Mission, ‘Silo’ Finale, Sing Along with ‘Hamilton,’ a ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon
John Krasinski returns for the fourth and final time as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, now the CIA’s deputy director. The Apple TV+ thriller Silo ventures outside the subterranean society’s walls in a game-changing season finale. Disney+ adds the smash Broadway musical Hamilton to its list of sing-along presentations, featuring Lin-Manual Miranda’s dazzling lyrics. Catch up on five seasons of Yellowstone in a holiday weekend marathon.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
John Krasinski is back in the office—not Dunder Mifflin, but CIA headquarters at Langley, where Jack Ryan begins the fourth and final season of the global espionage series as the CIA’s new deputy director. It doesn’t take him long, of course, to get out in the field, but the minefields are even trickier this time, as he roots out corruption within the agency that reveals black ops that are tied to a dangerous alliance between a Mexican drug cartel and a terrorist triad based in Burma. You might need a map to keep track of all the players up to their necks in intrigue, but we trust Jack will save the world again before signing off. Opens with two episodes, with two more airing weekly through July 14.
Silo
In the game-changing season finale of the post-apocalyptic thriller, fugitive sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is desperate to share the forbidden video of the outside world to the rest of the underground society. Interim mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins) considers her “a mortal threat to our survival,” and should she be caught, she’ll be banished to the toxic landscape outside their doors. Or is it? The final reveal may remind you of the first time you saw the hatch on Lost.
Hamilton
Marking the third anniversary of the hit Broadway musical’s streaming premiere—a gift during the pandemic—Disney+ offers a July 4th holiday treat with a sing-along version featuring author/star Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tongue-twisting and euphoric wordplay in on-screen lyrics. I’ve been singing along with those Schuyler sisters for years, but even with words in front of us, good luck keeping up with Tony winner Daveed Diggs’ felicitous raps in a double role as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Still, why not give it a shot?
Yellowstone
If you’re late to the party, or just want to relive all of the blistering Western family drama, all of the episodes through the first half of Season 5 are available for a holiday weekend binge. (Saturday and Sunday marathons begins at 11 am/10c, Monday and Tuesday at noon/11c.) Watch Montana rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) do what it takes to hold on to his mammoth property while trying, often in vain, to keep peace among his combative brood, which includes the amazing Kelly Reilly as spitfire Beth, Luke Grimes as soulful cowboy-at-heart Kayce and Wes Bentley as dark horse (in so many ways) Jamie.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Outlander (8/7c, Starz): While the fire that destroyed the Big House on Fraser’s Ridge may have dampened Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) spirits, daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) visit the ancestral estate of Lallybroch in the 20th century and find a link to her parents.
- Run the World (9/8c, Starz): The impromptu wedding of Hope (Sasha Hutchings) prompts besties Whitney (Amber Stevens West), Renee (Bresha Webb) and Sondi (Corbin Reid) to re-evaluate their lives and romantic futures.
- The Proof is Out There (10/9c, History): Calling The X-Files’ Fox Mulder … Segments on the paranormal series include an update on the legendary blood-sucking creature Chupacabra, who may have been caught on camera outside the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. And does an aerial shot of Costa Rica reveal a UFO?
ON THE STREAM:
- Is It Cake Too? (streaming on Netflix): Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day hosts a second season of the goofy baking competition in which 10 “hyper-realistic cake artists” make cakes that look like everyday objects (a boot, a toolbox, a… toilet?). Can you tell which is real and which is good enough to eat?
- Nimona (streaming on Netflix): An animated fantasy adventure based on an acclaimed graphic novel features Chloë Grace Moretz as the voice of feisty teenage shapeshifter Nimona, the self-appointed sidekick of a knight (Riz Ahmed) who’s been framed for a crime that turns the kingdom against him.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (streaming on Paramount+): RuPaul, who voices the role of Nate Knight in Nimona, presides over a roast of judge Carson Kressley (an O.G. Queer Eye personality) as Michelle Visage and comic Alec Mapa coach the contestants. The runway category is the opposite of summery: Snow Bunny.
- The Crowded Room (streaming on Apple TV+): Psychologist Rya (Amanda Seyfried) is the primary focus of this episode, as she becomes intrigued by Danny’s (Tom Holland) case and puts her reputation on the line to get to the truth.
- Children of the Corn (streaming on Shudder): Aw shucks. A new take on the Stephen King thriller puts a small Nebraska town at risk when a spirit in a cornfield possesses a 12-year-old girl who enlists her peers to wipe out all the adults and anyone who tries to stop them.
- Essence Fest Primetime (8/7c, Hulu): Each night through Sunday, a livestream takes viewers to the annual musical festival from New Orleans’ Superdome. Headliners include Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion.