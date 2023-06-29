Netflix has revealed a new trailer for its Unknown documentary series, Killer Robots, which is set to discuss AI and its place in the world, especially when it comes to military tactics.

“AI is a dual-edged sword,” an expert narrates as the doc begins in the footage above. “With the flip of a switch, the technology becomes lethal.” Another expert begins talking and says, “There is no place that is ground zero for this conversation than military applications.”

“Deep in the heart of the military-industrial complex, a new kind of soldier is being developed,” according to the streamer. “AI-powered robots are changing the face of warfare, and increasingly making their own decisions on the battlefield. This episode follows the soldiers and scientists racing to build these technologies, and the activists on a mission to expose their dangerous potential.”

With AI being one of the buzziest topics lately, this four-part documentary couldn’t be timelier as people are debating about the role of AI in critical decision making, particularly in life-or-death scenarios.

From the creators of Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, Unknown is a four-part docuseries that tells stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories.

Premiering weekly, each episode aims to push the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera.

Unknown: Killer Robots is directed by Max Salomon, Jesse Sweet, Mark Mannucci, and Shai Gal. It’s executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, and Jonathan Halperin.

Unknown: Killer Robots, Series Premiere, July 3, 2023, Netflix