‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Only Fans Category

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 27 episode of Jeopardy!]

Although the June 27 episode of Jeopardy! featured a tight game where either of the three contestants could win, people at home couldn’t help but react to one of the first categories presented in the first round.

As host Mayim Bialik revealed the starting categories for the game, folks online instantly recognized the Only Fans category, which turned out to be a pun for fandom-based questions. Noticeably, it was one of the first categories cleared by oral and facial surgeon Chris Ban, teacher Erin Portman, and 2-day champ (and professional librarian) Donna Matturi.

However, Twitter could not help but think of the subscription-based service that usually houses provocative content. “Jeopardy has an “Onlyfans” category and I can’t stop laughing,” one user tweeted.

It was a tight game, particularly during the round before Final Jeopardy, which saw Donna with $8,400, Erin with $7,600, and Chris with $8,000. Even Bialik remarked that this was “a very exciting Final.”

The following clue was in the category of 19th Century Literature: “In 1896, new spider species were named for a wolf, a panther & a snake from a work published two years earlier by this man.” Only Chris was able to answer Kipling correctly on Final Jeopardy, adding $5,000 to win $13,000.

“It was a fun game to play and an experience I’ll remember forever,” Erin told the Jeopardy subreddit. “The rest of my cohort for the week are all incredibly kind. I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of this week’s games!” She added, “Anyone who knows me IRL will attest to my disdain for both math and Kipling. And so it goes.”

Check out more reactions on the Only Fans category below.

That category on the left didn’t go how I thought it would #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/SSeyXaA1FW — Billy Jesusworth (@TweetsOpenDoors) June 27, 2023

Holy shit on Jeopardy there was a category called Only Fans with a

Question on the Insane clown posse — Nevel_PapperGOD (@pappergod) June 27, 2023

Killing time before MLB and THIS IS A CATEGORY ON JEOPARDY ⤵️☠️ pic.twitter.com/i4WlGXc8du — Better Bets (@GetBetterBets) June 27, 2023

Jeopardy has an “Onlyfans” category and I can’t stop laughing. — cocaine bear’s dealer (@RubberDomme) June 27, 2023

Was someone drunk when they came up with this category? #jeopardy — Flowerpower (@leolovelemon) June 27, 2023

WHY DID THEY JUST SAY ONLY FANS ON JEOPARDY? — blizzard is planning for pride month in overwatch2 (@imsoniceandkind) June 27, 2023

They got #OnlyFans On Jeopardy. 🤦🏽‍♂️ I’m canceling my cable subscription — . . . (@MarleyMcNastii) June 27, 2023

There really is an #OnlyFans category on #Jeopardy right now. 💀💀💀 — marshmallowmark (@marshmallowm0k) June 27, 2023

Why do they have an Only Fans category in tonight’s Jeopardy game 😭#Jeopardy — Aud (@Audrey3872) June 27, 2023

