‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Only Fans Category

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Jeopardy! Inc.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 27 episode of Jeopardy!]

Although the June 27 episode of Jeopardy! featured a tight game where either of the three contestants could win, people at home couldn’t help but react to one of the first categories presented in the first round.

As host Mayim Bialik revealed the starting categories for the game, folks online instantly recognized the Only Fans category, which turned out to be a pun for fandom-based questions. Noticeably, it was one of the first categories cleared by oral and facial surgeon Chris Ban, teacher Erin Portman, and 2-day champ (and professional librarian) Donna Matturi.

Jeopardy! Inc.

However, Twitter could not help but think of the subscription-based service that usually houses provocative content. “Jeopardy has an “Onlyfans” category and I can’t stop laughing,” one user tweeted.

It was a tight game, particularly during the round before Final Jeopardy, which saw Donna with $8,400, Erin with $7,600, and Chris with $8,000. Even Bialik remarked that this was “a very exciting Final.”

The following clue was in the category of 19th Century Literature: “In 1896, new spider species were named for a wolf, a panther & a snake from a work published two years earlier by this man.” Only Chris was able to answer Kipling correctly on Final Jeopardy, adding $5,000 to win $13,000.

“It was a fun game to play and an experience I’ll remember forever,” Erin told the Jeopardy subreddit. “The rest of my cohort for the week are all incredibly kind. I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of this week’s games!” She added, “Anyone who knows me IRL will attest to my disdain for both math and Kipling. And so it goes.”

Check out more reactions on the Only Fans category below.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Travis (L) and Carly (R) from 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
1
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2: Each Celebrity Relative Revealed
Tyler Hoechlin in 'Superman & Lois'
2
Ask Matt: A Diminished ‘Superman,’ ‘Wheel’ After Pat, So Many Shows in Limbo
Donna, Ryan, and Caroline on 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Weird’ Final Bets — How Winner Could’ve Been Affected
Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis-'Yellowjackets'
4
Paramount+ With Showtime Plan Launches With Price Hike
5
Ryan Seacrest Officially Replacing Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host