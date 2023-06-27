‘The Bear’ Season 2 Is FX’s Most-Watched Debut Ever on Hulu

Yes, Chef!

It seems that everyone loves The Bear Season 2 as much as we do. (There’s a reason TV Insider’s Matt Roush gave it a five star review and it’s certified fresh 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes!) All 10 episodes dropped on June 22, and the Season 2 debut was the most-watched premiere of any FX series on Hulu. Additionally, it posted significant year-over-year gains in viewership, with a +70 percent increase in total hours streamed over the first season after the first four days of viewing. Season 1 was the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.

Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to turn their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. It’s a season filled with amazing guest stars, especially in Episode 6’s flashbacks.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon recur.

The Bear already has numerous awards for its first season, including a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics Choice Award for White. It was also honored as an AFI TV Program of the Year, as well as received a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award, and ACE Eddie Award.

FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who executive produces alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson. Tyson Bidner serves as a producer.

The Bear, Season 2, Streaming Now, Hulu