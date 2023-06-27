“This is it. it’s what you’ve been waiting for.”

Showtime has released the trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season of Billions, featuring the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod — and he’s all over it. Each episode will stream weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime beginning on Friday, August 11, with the linear debut on Sunday, August 13 at 8/7c.

“You can’t escape your enemies, because I’m back now,” Axe says in the trailer. “And I’m wide awake.”

Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is determined to “hold the rich and powerful and criminal accountable for their actions, no matter the cost.”

The video, which you can watch above, also offers a look at Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) announcing his run for president of the United States, teases consequences, and much more.

“That’s the problem with vacations, they always end too soon,” Axe remarks at one point to Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile). “One last time before the fall,” Wags offers in a toast.

Billions also stars Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

In Season 7, Showtime teases, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, previously said in a statement. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. April Taylor and Mike Harrop are also executive producers on the final season.

And while this may be the final season, Showtime is currently working to expand the universe with several projects in development, executive produced by Koppelman and Levien. Paul Schiff will join as an executive producer on this franchise.

Billions, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Friday, August 11, Paramount+ with Showtime; Sunday, August 13, 8/7c, Showtime