It’s Jenga, but with fun questions! When Cruel Summer’s Sadie Stanley (Megan Landry) and Lexi Underwood (Isabella LaRue) stopped by TV Insider recently, we had them play just that with Knock Your Blocks Off!

The first block chosen (and question written on it) led to a fitting answer, given the second season of the Freeform anthology. The series now takes place in three time periods within a single year, at the end of the last millennium, as Stanley’s small-town teen and the transfer student living with her family (played by Underwood) go from strangers to best friends to potential murder suspects.

And Stanley kept that in mind when answering the question, If your life was a TV show, what would the theme song be? “I feel like for the show, I need to pick something that’s in the late ‘90s, Y2K vibe, just because that’s what’s on my mind right now,” she said. “All day I’ve just had ‘I’m Like a Bird’ by Nelly Furtado going through my brain, which is early 2000s.”

The game also revealed that the stars know everything there is to know about one another, when faced with naming something the other person doesn’t know. “You guys don’t understand. We spent six months in Vancouver together on set, 16 hours a day, sitting next to each other,” Stanley explained. “That was true bonding,” Underwood added.

Underwood also shared that she auditioned to play Megan at first, and while she doesn’t remember how it went, thy came back to her with the role of Isabella.

The two also spoke about their dream collaborators, shows they wish they could watch for the first time, and more. Watch the full video above for all of that, including Stanley and Underwood having fun with the game itself and which block the tower falls on.

Cruel Summer, Mondays, 9/8c, Freeform