It’s tough staying alive in the post-apocalyptic world that we’ve seen since The Walking Dead premiered back in 2010, but as we’ve learned from talking to cast members over the years, they all have a great sense of humor and love nothing more than to talk about the iconic franchise and, well, a lot of other things.

So, of course, when TV Insider recently sat down with stars of the latest spin-off Dead City — Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, and new addition Gaius Charles, who plays Perlie Armstrong — we had to ask about some Walking Dead-esque questions as well as a few others.

Speaking of The Walking Dead: Dead City, if you haven’t heard, it follows Maggie and Negan as they reluctantly pair up in a space that’s a few years following the end of the O.G. series last November. They may have different objectives (Maggie, for one, is seeking her missing son Hershel, now played by Logan Kim), but they may find that even though there’s no love lost between them, they might be each other’s best asset for survival.

Watch what the cast members had to say about their favorite walker kills, what they’d give their characters, and, yes, Morgan mentions Negan’s trusty wired bat, Lucille, in the video interview above.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 18, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+.