‘The Voice’: Is a Coaching Duo a Good Idea? (POLL)

The Voice, for its 25th season (airing spring 2024), will look a bit different, and as a result, we can’t help but have some questions.

NBC has announced that Grammy Award-winners Dan + Shay will be serving as the singing competition’s first-ever coaching duo in Season 25. (They previously were Battle Advisors for Blake Shelton‘s team in Season 20). Alongside their red double chair will be Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper as coaches. (McEntire and Legend will also be on hand for Season 24, with Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.)

We possibly have at least an idea of the design of the double chair, with NBC’s tweet teasing the change the day before the announcement; we think we can at least expect that Dan + Shay will only have one buzzer for both of them. And that leads to some questions: What if they don’t agree on a singer? What if one wants to turn the chair, while the other doesn’t? Chances are that leads to at least a few disagreements. And what will having a duo mean for the interactions with the other coaches and everyone’s attempts to get a singer to choose a team? And how might that affect things later in the competition?

There is still a bit of time before we’ll find out answers to any of that, plus no details have been shared just yet about what the season will look like, when it comes to having a coaching duo and any other changes that might be coming the show’s way, whether due to that or not.

While we wait to find out, we want to know what you think. Is it a good idea to bring in a coaching duo? What are you hoping to see as a result? Let us know in the poll and comment section below.

The Voice, Season 24, Fall 2023, NBC (Season 25, Spring 2024)