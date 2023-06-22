Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Musical duos can now be coaches on The Voice starting in 2024. NBC announced Thursday that starting with Season 25, there will be a double chair on the coaching panel. And first occupying that double seat will be three-time Grammy winners Dan + Shay. The full coach lineup for The Voice Season 25 will be Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper.

The Voice Season 25 will premiere in Spring 2024, while Season 24 kicks off in fall 2023 on the network. The Emmy-winning reality competition series teased the coach panel changeup on Twitter on June 21.

“Incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!” the tweet read. It also featured a graphic revealing the double chair’s design, which reads “We want you” at the base as opposed to the single-chair slogan, “I want you.”

incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/7zR4Db58kD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 21, 2023

Dan + Shay follow in McEntire’s footsteps as country artists who first guest starred on The Voice before becoming coaches. The country-pop duo served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in Season 20. Their addition to the panel means there will be five coaches on the panel for the first time in the show’s run.

This chair change won’t apply in the upcoming 24th season, which marks the first without original coach Shelton, who ended his 23-season tenure on the competition series when Season 23 concluded on May 23. McEntire, who appeared as a guest star in Season 23, will take his place on the coaching panel this fall alongside returning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan. Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Horan served as judges for Shelton’s final season.

The Voice Season 23 winner, 19-year-old Illinois native Gina Miles, came from Horan’s camp. Team Blake’s Grace West ended up finishing in second place, with D. Smooth from Team Kelly in third, Sorelle from Team Chance in fourth, and NOIVAS from Team Blake in fifth. Shelton’s team has won The Voice nine times since the series first began in 2011. While he didn’t leave the series with one final team win, Shelton was named the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of The Voice.