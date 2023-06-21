Peacock‘s most-streamed reality competition series is returning this summer. Love Island USA Season 5 premieres Tuesday, July 18, with new episodes dropping six days a week, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Along with the release date comes a cheeky promo video for the season. See a group of swimwear-clad singles bring chaos to the Love Island USA “headquarters” in the teaser above, narrated by franchise staple Iain Stirling.

Set in Fiji, Love Island USA Season 5 will “feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa,” Peacock teases. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new ‘bombshells’ arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.”

The series is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie, and Claudine Parrish serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster. Love Island is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Love Island USA Season 4 came to a close in August, with viewers choosing Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi as the winners. The season was set in California rather than Season 5’s Fiji and featured a grand prize of $100,000 for its winning couple. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland took over as host in Season 4. It’s not yet confirmed if she’ll be returning as host for Season 5.

Love Island USA, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, July 18, Peacock