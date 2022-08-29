With such a chaotic world that we live in, it’s nice to come back to something that you have that’s peaceful. That’s valuable.

Zeta: Big facts, big facts.

What was the most shocking twist for you, either individually or as a couple? Timmy: Bringing in a, a brother and a sister was pretty wild. Zeta: Yeah!

Timmy: The dynamic was interesting. They came in and had certain times where they were just talking and we’re like, “What are they plotting?” The brother-sister connection, what can you tell the brother that, you know, he’s not gonna run back to the sister? They’re both really good people obviously, but initially they were kind of little standoffish. There was a lot of skepticism in there, you know, because movements and behavior. So that was pretty shocking to me.

Zeta: I’ll have the piggy back off of that. That was very shocking for me several times. [Laughs] Yeah, that situation was shocking, I will say. However, they came in and did what bombshells needed to do! They really shook up the Villa, both Chazz and Bria [Bryant] individually shook up the Villa. They were much needed characters.

Other than winning, what would you say was the biggest highlight?

Timmy: For me, it’s just that first week, man. That first week, first stepping forward for me, me choosing her, and then our dynamic from the jump. Before we even had a sit-down conversation where we were looking at each other, I was already whispering in her ear, just like saying whatever.

Zeta: [Laughs] Anything, yeah.

Timmy: Then we were working well, and then when I look back, I’m just like, “Wow.” That first step forward (pun intended) creates the whole dynamic, and it could have gone so many different ways. And the fact that the first week, for me, looked like that? And when the two girls, Val and Maddie, came, and that was the first night I was there and I could have gone on that date, but I just didn’t feel it, because of what I already felt with Zeta — I would say that’s my highlight. It just set the tone for the whole experience. Zeta: That’s so very true. The first day with Timmy was just like, “Wow, is this really happening? Like, have I come on Love Island and immediately found someone?” I’m like, “Holy sh*t, this could be my person on day dock.” That was just really mad. And to just lay down in bed and have so much pillow talk as if I’d been with this boy for three years? It was just surreal. Timmy: Felt like we cheated something. Zeta: Yeah, like we were doing something wrong. You won the jackpot on day one. And in a chaotic environment like reality dating shows, to have that solid thing to come back to must have been nice. Zeta: Oh yeah. Timmy: Yeah. Zeta: He was just my comfort zone in the Villa. When Casa Amore happened, I was just distraught. I’m used to being by myself. I have no problem, like I’m not a codependent person at all. But when someone really is your happiness in a place and then they’re not there, it’s like, “Ugh, no!”