‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to ‘Crypto Bro’ Contestant’s Poor Performance

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 20 episode of Jeopardy!]

In the June 20 episode of Jeopardy!, two-day champ Ben Goldstein had to secure his $15,198 winnings against scrum master Janie Sullivan and cryptocurrency & angel investor Tym Blanchard. However, several wrong answers and a bunch of stumpers made it a rough watch for fans, especially when it came to Tym’s performance.

During the first Daily Double, host Mayim Bialik read for $800 in the Architects category, “In the 1690s, he began designing the twin-domed Royal Hospital for seamen in London.” Janie answered incorrectly, dropping $1,500 from her $4,400 total against Ben’s $6,200.

By this time, there were more than a few stumpers and misses from the contestants, including one where no one guessed Jackie Robinson when asked which Brooklyn Dodger’s name is on a foundation to help minority kids go to college. It was also becoming evident that Tym was answering questions before the host could call on him.

Going into Double Jeopardy, Ben had $5,600, Janie was in second with $3,500, and Tym with negative $1,000. The second Daily Double was secured this round, with Tym scraping together what he’d earned to come out of the negative, to only drop down to negative $5,000 by answering incorrectly.

The third and last Daily Double was also answered incorrectly by Janie once again, who lost $2,000 from her total of $9,500. Although two misses were from Janie, she was still able to hold first place going into Final Jeopardy with $7,500 against Ben for $6,800 and Tym at negative $3,800, not even being able to join the final round.

well, while recent #jeopardy matches might have been pretty rough quality-wise, this one owned because lmfao at the “cryptocurrency investor” pic.twitter.com/UyewjMjNQv — Kat (@rinjvonscoot) June 20, 2023

In the Final Jeopardy, in the category of The Olympics, the clue stated, “This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet.” Only Ben was able to answer correctly and won by only wagering $705 and winning with $6,095 for a three-day total of $21,293. Tym’s podium was completely empty for the entire round.

People on Twitter were baffled by Tym’s poor performance and labeled him a crypto bro. “Of course this Crypto Bro’s name is spelled “Tym”,” one user said.

This crypto bro on #Jeopardy is not doing well but what else would you expect from someone that thinks cryptocurrency is a good idea lmao — Ian (@Cookiehess24) June 20, 2023

Showing up and spelling Tim as Tym on his podium should have been the first clue he is out of his depth #jeopardy — Nate (@NateKosak) June 20, 2023

What’s the lowest amount anyone has earned (or not) on #Jeopardy? — Kate Mayo (@k8mayo) June 20, 2023