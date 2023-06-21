Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Soaps are all about dramatic fallout and romance, and The Bold and the Beautiful has set the stage for both to play out courtesy of its recent trip to Rome. The show is airing footage from that location shoot this week on the half-hour CBS soap opera.

Is a Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) reunion in the offing? That’s certainly possible now that the pact that Brooke made with Taylor (Krista Allen) for neither of them to pursue Ridge is over. How can there not be some romance for the B&B ‘destiny’ duo now that they’re spending time together in Rome?

TV Insider chatted with Lang about a potential Ridge/Brooke reunion, what ended the “Braylor” pact, and special guest star Andrea Bocelli, who is set to serenade the star-crossed lovers later this week.

How was the trip to Rome?

Katherine Kelly Lang: It was amazing. It seems like it came and went so fast. It was a fast and furious trip, but it was so wonderful to shoot in one of the most romantic cities in the world. I’m so excited to see the episodes.

Did you get to do any sight-seeing while you were there, or did you get your sight-seeing in while taping?

It came along with the remote shooting. We didn’t have that much time. When we arrived, we did a full day of press and then we started shooting. We shot all day long. I did have some time off. I’ve been to Rome so many times that I’ve been fortunate enough to see so much of it. Just being in Rome and walking around is so nice. We shot in front of the cannon [on the Janiculum Hill], which goes off every day. And [we shot at] the Colosseum, of course. We had a special private tour one day. It was just us [from the show] in the Colosseum. I always like going there when I’m visiting.

What is it about the Colosseum that you like?

It’s just so majestic. It’s mind-boggling. It’s incredible — all of that history behind it and how it’s been maintained through the years. It’s truly amazing. You feel it when you’re down there.

What else did you do in Italy?

I visited the Benheart store in Florence. [Note: Lang runs a Benheart store in Beverly Hills.] I did a commercial for another company about health and wellness. I stayed busy the whole time and then I flew home. It was fun.

The trip to Rome for Ridge and Brooke would not have been the same in terms of potential romance had the pact between Taylor and Brooke still been in place. What are your thoughts on Taylor and Brooke ending their friendship?

I don’t know. It did seem [to end] pretty quickly. I understand it breaking up. We were at a stalemate. Everything [between them] was too good to be true.

Brooke feels Taylor broke the pact first. Why does Brooke not see kissing Ridge under the mistletoe in December as breaking the pact?

Well, first of all, we were egged on by Pam [Alley Mills] and Charlie [Dick Christie]. I hardly remember it myself. It was not a big deal. It was a little peck. It wasn’t a big romantic kiss. It wasn’t crossing the line. It wasn’t like, “Oh, the pact has been destroyed!” The other thing that people have commented on was [more recently] when Brooke was in her lingerie. Ridge [was at her house and] said he’d finish his drink and leave [after Brooke went upstairs]. A half hour or later, he’s still there. Brooke was in her nightgown but nothing even happened. Brooke turned him down. Nothing happened. Had Brooke let something happen [then] something would have happened.

Brooke exploded over Taylor trying to get back with Ridge and setting her up with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). That was all Brooke needed to face the inevitable reality.

Brooke was coming from the place where she saw Taylor trying to set her up with these guys — Deacon and Hollis. Brooke felt that Taylor betrayed her. Taylor felt Brooke betrayed her because she didn’t tell Taylor how she still felt about Thomas [Matthew Atkinson]. But having a pact with someone doesn’t mean telling the other person everything. Brooke was trying to manage her family. [Braylor] was always going to go askew anyway.

So…we’re going to get some romance in Rome.

Oh, for sure.

Andrea Bocelli is set to serenade Brooke and Ridge. How was it working with both him and his wife, Veronica?

Amazing. Andrea is so amazing. I love listening to his music and going to his concerts. He’s got such a wonderful family. Veronica is wonderful. I’ve met the whole family. It’s nice to have him come on to B&B and have him do a few scenes. That was amazing, honestly. The scenes will speak for themselves.

The show doesn’t ever have a celebrity pop on for a guest spot unless it ties into the story.

It was perfect timing. It coincided with the trip to Rome. It all worked out. Much thanks to Veronica and Andrea. It was incredible.

What’s special about this B&B remote?

They all are, but this remote is absolutely beautiful. It showcases Rome. You’ll see beautiful sights. We love that our viewers come with us — it’s a great way to see Rome through the eyes of the characters.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS