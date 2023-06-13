Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful is headed to the perfect place for an upcoming magically romantic storyline.

The CBS daytime drama is traveling to Rome, Italy for the first time in its 36-year history, for seven episodes, airing Friday, June 16 to Monday, June 26. Among the highlights we already know about: legendary Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli guest stars and performs his iconic song “A Te,” which you can watch above, and there will be a glamorous haute-couture Forrester Creations’ ‘Hope for the Future’ fashion preview.

In these episodes, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) head to Italy, and love is very much in the air. With preparations underway for the Hope for the Future preview, fashion icon Hope Logan gears up to showcase the elegant new fashion collection at the historical Piazza Navona — and the magic of the moment could either break or fulfill the promise of true love.

Bocelli will appear in the June 26 episode, when Brooke, with help from her friend, his wife Veronica Bocelli (guest starring as herself), arranges to surprise Ridge with the aforementioned special live performance. Also appearing is Andrea and Veronica’s daughter Virginia as herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful, now in its 36th season, is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world. Set in Los Angeles amongst the glamorous world of haute-couture fashion and publishing industries, it was recently nominated for 14 Daytime Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Drama Series. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS