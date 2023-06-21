Nick Fury Battles ‘Secret Invasion,’ Tennis Drama in ‘Break Point,’ NBC’s Real-Life ‘LA Fire & Rescue,’ ‘Class’ Finale

Secret Invasion

Series Premiere

“What if the ones closest to us were someone else entirely? What if they weren’t even human?” The latest thriller from the Marvel Cinematic Universe poses these questions, urgent enough to poach the iconic Nick Fury (Samuel J. Jackson) from deep space to lead the charge on Earth against a rogue faction of shape-shifting alien Skrulls who have infiltrated positions of global authority. Making the heroes’ job more difficult is the knowledge that your most trusted ally might be an imposter. Adding some bite: Oscar winner Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, who has a fiendish way of making even the most recalcitrant Skurll talk. Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) costars as Skrull ally Talos, with Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke as his rebellious daughter, G’iah. Be forewarned that the premiere’s climactic action sequence includes one of those “did that just happen?” moments.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Break Point

The docuseries that plunges as deeply into professional tennis as F1: Drive to Survive does for Formula 1 racing returns for the back half (episodes 6-10) of its freshman season, covering major events of the 2022 Grand Slam season. Episodes cover the excitement at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, with featured players including Nick Kyrgios, who made it to the Wimbledon final opposite Novak Djokovic, and U.S. Open women finalists Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur.

NBC

LA Fire & Rescue

Series Premiere 8/7c

Dick Wolf’s busy production company takes a break from Chicago and New York to focus on the real-life exploits of the first responders on land, water and sky who cover the vast 2,300-plus square mile terrain of Los Angeles County. The first season embeds with seven of the county’s 117 stations, including in the opener Station 8 in West Hollywood, where the crew rallies around third-year probie and cancer survivor Dave Castellanos; busy Station 16 in Watts; and Station 37 in Palmdale, a desert community where wildfire suppression is among the top priorities. The series also profiles those in the Air Operations (aka “Angels in the Sky”) unit and the Lifeguard Division.

Hulu

Class of ’09

Series Finale

FX’s ambitious time-tripping thriller ends with momentous events in each of its three intertwined time periods. In the near future, Tayo (Brian Tyree Henry) takes control of the FBI and puts his visionary AI system into place—which in the future of 2034 has become an uncontrollable nightmare, causing Tayo and his fellow 2009 Quantico grads to plot the system’s takedown. The finale also features the class graduating back in 2009, when things were so much simpler.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: