When the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards take place — they’ve been postponed due to the writers strike — two legends in daytime television will be honored.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Daytime Emmy-winning actress Susan Lucci and legendary talk show host Maury Povich have been named the Lifetime Achievement Honorees for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys. These honors will be part of the telecast.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way,” Lucci said in a statement. “This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Lucci starred on All My Children as Erica Kane for over 40 years, and she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for that role in 1999. (She has another 20 nominations for her work on the ABC daytime drama.)

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter,” Povich, who hosted Maury from 1998 to 2022 and was nominated for Daytime Emmy for doing so in 2022, said. “I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

Added Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, “We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled.”

The Daytime Emmys were originally supposed to air June 16 on CBS and Paramount+. “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution,” Sharp said in a statement on May 16. “We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”