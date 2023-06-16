‘Outlander’ at War, Remembering Stan Lee, Ciao to ‘Bold and Beautiful,’ An Apple Renewal and Finale

Starz

Outlander

Season Premiere 8/7c

The Revolutionary War is brewing and finding its way all the way to North Carolina as the seventh season of the cult time-tripping romantic drama begins. But first, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) flee to Wilmington to rescue Claire (Caitríona Balfe) from the gallows, having been falsely charged with murdering the pregnant Malva Christie, who had lied about Jamie being the father. (It’s complicated.) As Jamie prepares for service in the Continental Army, this will likely put him in direct contact with his British buddy Lord John Grey (David Berry), who’s raising Jamie’s illegitimate son William (Charles Vandervaart), who’s also a Redcoat. Did we mention it’s complicated? Also extremely addicting.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Stan Lee

Documentary Premiere

A pop-culture marvel to put it mildly, Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee (1922-2018) tells his life story in his own words, befitting an iconic creator who became a public celebrity (not unlike Alfred Hitchcock) with cameos in many of the movies and TV shows derived from his popular comics. The documentary from director David Gelb traces Lee’s career from his modest roots through the evolution of the Marvel brand to the blockbuster house of hits it remains after his death at 95. There will never be another quite like him.

Mike Yarish/Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ciao bella, the cast of the long-running daytime soap heads to glorious Italy for seven episodes (through June 26) built around fashion maven Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) preparing her collection to be shown at Rome’s fabled Piazza Navona. Joining her on the romantic journey: Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). As a special treat, famed tenor Andrea Bocelli will serenade the cast with a performance of his soaring “A Te” during Monday’s episode. When in Rome …

Apple TV+

Silo

To the delight of science-fiction fans, Apple has renewed this gripping subterranean thriller for a second season with two episodes to go before the freshman year finale. Things are getting particularly perilous for embattled sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), who learns how dangerous it can be to defy higher “Judicial” authority in this Silo of secrets. Flashbacks reveal her mother Hanna’s (Sienna Guillory) role in an earlier resistance movement. Also new to Apple: the conclusion to the limited series City on Fire, where a city-wide blackout in New York City brings an answer to who shot Sam (Chase Sui Wonders) among other Dickensian flourishes. And in the fourth episode of the psychological mystery The Crowded Room, Jason Isaacs begins a recurring role as a mysterious Londoner who could be the connection Danny (Tom Holland) seeks to his long-lost biological father. Or not.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): In case you missed or were late to the first season of this enjoyable procedural featuring Karin Slaughter’s damaged but insightful Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent (played winningly by Ramón Rodríguez), a repeat of the pilot episode sets the tone. Go, Betty!

Hoffman Family Gold (9/8c, Discovery): The second season of the Gold Rush spinoff becomes a battle between father and son as Todd Hoffman returns to Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine with a goal of scoring 1,000 ounces of goal to pay off his debt, only to have son Hunter decide to run his own mine and try to outpace his dad.

decide to run his own mine and try to outpace his dad. 20/20 (9/8c, ABC): Juju Chang conducts a prison phone interview with convicted murderer Kelly Cochran , who killed her lover Chris Regan in 2014 in a pact with her husband Jason , who she later also killed.

conducts a prison phone interview with convicted murderer , who killed her lover in 2014 in a pact with her husband , who she later also killed. Great Performances at the Met: Medea (9/8c, PBS): Sondra Radvanovsky performs the mythic title role in the Met premiere of Cherubini’s rarely performed opera, with tenor Matthew Polenzani as her husband Giasone.

ON THE STREAM: