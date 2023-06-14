It’s been more than 25 years since The Full Monty crew bared it all for the entertainment of Sheffield’s citizens, and now they’re back, a little older and no wiser than they were before, in FX’s newly-released limited series.

Among the original crew back onscreen are Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Dave (Mark Addy), and Jean (Lesley Sharp) who are still dealing with day-to-day challenges faced in a city where struggle still abounds. Below, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details about their stories as you prepare to dive back into the story once again helmed by film Simon Beaufoy.

Gaz Gets More Involved

As fans of the original film may recall, Gaz struggled to give his son Nathan (Wim Snape, who is also back!) the life he deserved, turning to stripping as a way to make ends meet. Now that Nathan’s grown up, Gaz is a grandpa to Ben (Lewis Wheele) and father to Destiny (Talitha Wing) who has her father’s spirit. “Gaz is like a child,” Carlyle points out.

“When you look back at the film, it was Nathan who was like the adult. And it’s a similar relationship with Destiny. It’s almost like Destiny’s the one who’s in charge.” Initially, she’s indifferent to her dad, partly because, as Carlyle points out, “[Gaz] hasn’t really had an awful lot to do with Destiny for most of her life. There’s a lot of pathos in that.” It creates a solid base for where their story and father-daughter relationship can grow. “The relationship between these two is wonderfully defined,” Carlyle muses. “Much more defined than he was with Nathan, I believe.”

Dave Doesn’t Deal

Now working a job at the local school, Dave connects with the youth of Sheffield and maintains his ties with old pals outside of the job, but things aren’t so easy between him and Jean. The couple who seemed to overcome obstacles in their marriage during the film have hit some more bumps in the years between then and now. “Their relationship has deteriorated over time,” Addy explains. “Dave is one of these guys who rather than face reality, it’s easier for him to go to his shed and get on with the work he wants to do and just put it out of sight, out of mind. So nothing has ever been resolved.”

The explanations behind their fracture are heartbreaking, but too much of a spoiler to reveal before tuning in yourself. As Addy puts it, “In the film, they represented a brighter future. That bright future is facing testing times.” But, as Addy points out, “Never lose hope. They have the opportunity to try and rebuild.”

Jean Under Pressure

While Dave and Jean’s marriage has gone through a lot in the intervening years, so had her career. Now the head of a Sheffield school, Jean has a lot on her plate. With limited budgeting, buildings in disrepair, and students in crisis, it’s a lot to undertake. “She’s been Dave’s support in the film, and now Dave has been her support and she’s running a school. So it’s amazing. It’s fantastic, but it’s not without cost because Dave and Jean’s marriage and their emotional connection have started to come apart at the seams,” Sharp explains.

In addition to impacting her marriage, the role also affects her friendships, one of which is her bond with one of the school’s teachers. With great power comes heavy responsibilities, like cutting the budget wherever necessary to keep the building up and running, even at the expense of a friend. How will it all shake out? Tune into the series streaming now on Hulu.

The Full Monty, Streaming now, Hulu