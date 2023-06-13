‘Manifest’ Series Finale Deleted Scene Revealed: What Vance Finds on Flight 828

Remember when Josh Dallas told TV Insider that there was more to the Manifest series finale? Well, now we know exactly what it entailed, thanks to Tudum posting it.

The Manifest series finale saw the passengers, on their Death Date, re-board Flight 828, face their judgment, then find themselves disembarking in New York on April 7, 2013, as they would have if their plane hadn’t disappeared. But Vance (Daryl Edwards) still had a mystery to solve: What happened to the 11 passengers who vanished from the flight?

After raving that he’d love to work with Edwards again and therefore hopes that Ben does track down Vance anyway, Dallas shared with us that there was a teaser scene he was not in that was filmed but cut from the finale. “It sort of opens the story a little bit — or a lot — for further journeys to happen,” he said, admitting at the time that he didn’t know if it would ever be released.

“It may or may not take place on the plane and it may or may not include some very pivotal characters to Flight 828,” he teased of the scene at the time. “It definitely had a character in it that is connected to every single one of those passengers on the plane… and who maybe disappeared at some point in a past season.”

And now, with its release, we see that it does feature Vance on the plane, with co-pilot Amuta (Leajato Robinson) insisting “It was only me” flying, despite the cockpit being locked from the inside. Sounds from inside, however, prove that’s not the case. Just as Vance and the others are able to get into the cockpit and open the door, Captain Daly (Frank Deal) goes through the same judgment that the passengers faced — and he doesn’t survive it.

Now, we can only wait to see if we get to see where that takes Vance (and the others) next.

