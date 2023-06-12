‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Likeness to Keanu Reeves & Humor

Meredith Jacobs
Michael Vallely in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 12 episode of Jeopardy!]

Heading into the June 12 episode of Jeopardy!, the focus was on returning champion Suresh Krishnan, who came in with a four-day total of $53,999. But what also caught people’s eye was one of the other contestants, data analyst Michael Vallely, who had audience members and host Mayim Bialik laughing with some of his responses.

First, during the contestant interviews, he shared that he’s in an online support group for young or young-ish people with cancer, and every night, he plays Jeopardy! with one of the founders, comparing stores. A few months ago, he got everything wrong in a category about Disney movies. “[The group founder] told me, ‘What is wrong with you? You gotta watch Disney movies,’” Michael shared. “I’ve been trying to and I think I’m ready now. I know there’s dogs that eat spaghetti, there’s a circus with a flying hippo or something. So I’m ready for it.” Everyone laughed.

Then, he got cheers when, after selecting a Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy! round, he bet it all, explaining, “you know, I had three failed cancer treatments. I didn’t think I’d be here,” and got it correct with the Niagara. (In the category War of 1812, the clue read, “In 1814 U.S. forces under Gen. Jacob Brown invaded Canada by crossing this river between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.”) That brought his total to $16,800.

Michael then was in first heading into Final Jeopardy, with $26,400. However, in the category Women in Mythology with the clue, “The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth,” he wrote “Who is Uncle Steve?” again getting some laughs.

Check out fans’ reactions to Michael below. Plus, did you think he looked a bit like Keanu Reeves?

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings

Jeopardy!

