‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Likeness to Keanu Reeves & Humor

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 12 episode of Jeopardy!]

Heading into the June 12 episode of Jeopardy!, the focus was on returning champion Suresh Krishnan, who came in with a four-day total of $53,999. But what also caught people’s eye was one of the other contestants, data analyst Michael Vallely, who had audience members and host Mayim Bialik laughing with some of his responses.

First, during the contestant interviews, he shared that he’s in an online support group for young or young-ish people with cancer, and every night, he plays Jeopardy! with one of the founders, comparing stores. A few months ago, he got everything wrong in a category about Disney movies. “[The group founder] told me, ‘What is wrong with you? You gotta watch Disney movies,’” Michael shared. “I’ve been trying to and I think I’m ready now. I know there’s dogs that eat spaghetti, there’s a circus with a flying hippo or something. So I’m ready for it.” Everyone laughed.

Then, he got cheers when, after selecting a Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy! round, he bet it all, explaining, “you know, I had three failed cancer treatments. I didn’t think I’d be here,” and got it correct with the Niagara. (In the category War of 1812, the clue read, “In 1814 U.S. forces under Gen. Jacob Brown invaded Canada by crossing this river between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.”) That brought his total to $16,800.

Michael then was in first heading into Final Jeopardy, with $26,400. However, in the category Women in Mythology with the clue, “The name of this woman, the product of an incestuous union, means “against birth,” he wrote “Who is Uncle Steve?” again getting some laughs.

Check out fans’ reactions to Michael below. Plus, did you think he looked a bit like Keanu Reeves?

Okay, but why does Michael look like someone tried to draw Keanu Reeves from memory? #Jeopardy — Not Mark Wahlberg (@_MarkWithAnM) June 12, 2023

I see Michael’s looks are an active topic of conversation. He reminded me of this dude. But Wick works too. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/BL4wHhSNCo — kratzy1 (@kratzy1) June 12, 2023

It was a bit of a hike for his punchlines #Jeopardy But I love the dryness of Michael’s shtick — Garry B (@flgazr1) June 12, 2023

Best guess of the day, “Who is Uncle Steve.” #Jeopardy — Star Mztyk (@SMztyk) June 12, 2023

I’d love to hear the story of the mythological Uncle Steve one of these days 😝#Jeopardy — Jeremiah (@SoleSurvivorYap) June 12, 2023

