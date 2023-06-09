NBC ‘Nightly News’ Unveils New Logo: What Do You Think?

NBC’s Nightly News, which has been on the air since August 3, 1970, is getting a long-awaited make-over, including a new logo and an updated color palette.

As first reported by Variety, the modernized look will debut on Monday, June 19, with a brand new logo, which you can see in the picture above. Unlike the old logo, which included the full NBC Nightly News title along with its host’s name Lester Holt, the updated version goes for a more sleek look, with a double “N,” in which sits the iconic NBC peacock logo.

In addition, Marc Greenstein, senior vice president of design and product for NBC News and MSNBC, told Variety that the show will move away from traditional colors associated with evening news programs and instead adopt a purple and warm blue palette.

“We want to meet people where they want to consume our products,” Greenstein shared with Variety. “We wanted to be a little more modern, a little more accessible.”

While the show has made minor adjustments over the years, Nightly has pretty much kept the same look and format for its on-air graphics since Brian Williams hosted the show from 2004 to 2015.

But with the new logo comes new in-studio graphics, with Variety reporting that the two-part “N” can split apart to reveal headlines for TV chyrons or rest on-screen with the signature Peacock logo in front of it. The logo itself uses an NBC-owned font called “Tinker,” named after Grant Tinker, the network’s former chairman and CEO.

Elsewhere, the bottom-of-the-screen graphics will do away with the clutter, reducing the number of elements but presenting them in a bolder fashion. The aim is to keep the visual focus on Holt’s delivery or the video segments by the NBC News crew and correspondents.

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know below.