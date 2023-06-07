Get ready for more thrill-seeking, bug-eating adventures with your favorite superstars.

TV Insider has learned that Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge will return for its second season on Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic. Survivalist Bear Grylls will continue to push his guest stars’ comfort levels as thy venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.

We can also unveil the guests for the season: Bradley Cooper in the Wyoming Basin (July 9); Benedict Cumberbatch on the Isle of Skye (July 16); Cynthia Erivo in the Brecon Beacons Mountains (July 24); Troy Kotsur in the Scottish Highlands (July 30); Russell Brand in the Hebrides Islands (August 6); Rita Ora in the Valley of Fire (August 13); Daveed Diggs in the Great Basin Desert (August 20); and Tatiana Maslany in the Laramie Mountains (August 27). Get a peek at them in the trailer above.

In Season 2, guests will continue to be tested both physically and mentally beyond their limits (including Cooper spending a night hanging off the side of a cliff, Erivo traversing a freezing waterfall, and Kotsur battling raging rivers as Bear’s first deaf guest). Grylls will teach each celebrity survival skills they will then have to master on their own under a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness. The experience will help the guests conquer their fears and test their limits.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge was developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The series is produced by Electus, a Propagate Company, and The Natural Studios. For Electus and The Natural Studios, Grylls serves as executive producer along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Liz Schulze, Rob Buchta, and Delbert Shoopman. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson, Josh Cole, and Sean David Johnson are executive producers.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, July 9, 9/8c, National Geographic