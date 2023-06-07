Tucker Carlson Debuts New Twitter Show After Being Axed by Fox News

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson returned with a new show on Tuesday (June 6) evening, on Twitter, of all places, which Carlson said is one of the few “platforms left that allow free speech.”

The ten-minute low-budget video, which looked like it was filmed either in a wooden cabin or a garden shed, saw Carlson touch upon a number of topics, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 9/11 conspiracies, the existence of UFOs, who killed JFK, and more.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed over 57 million views, though Twitter metrics are hard to measure. According to the social media app’s Help Center, “The main Twitter video view metric is triggered when a user watches a video for at least 2 seconds and sees at least 50% of the video player in-view.”

In the video, which was named Tucker on Twitter and titled “Ep.1,” Carlson said he hoped Twitter would be the “short-wave radio under the blankets” with “no gatekeepers,” adding, “If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk seemingly welcomed Carlson’s new show, retweeting the video and writing, “Would be great to have shows from all parts of the political spectrum on this platform!”

Would be great to have shows from all parts of the political spectrum on this platform! https://t.co/hrzEH31Pk0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2023

Carlson, who hosted the popular Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, parted ways with the news network on April 24 amid the company’s court battle with Dominion Voting System over false election fraud reports. The network paid out nearly $800 million to settle the defamation lawsuit.

However, according to Deadline, Carlson is still technically under contract with Fox until January 2025 and is being paid more than $20 million a year. This, of course, throws into question the legality of his new Twitter show.

Neither Fox nor Carlson’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, who is negotiating his exit from the network, have commented on the new Twitter show. Let us know in the comments section below what you think of Tucker’s new show.