‘Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein’ True-Crime Docuseries Coming to MGM+

MGM+ has announced that a four-episode true-crime documentary based on the notorious killer Ed Gein will premiere on its streaming platform in September. Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein is a docuseries directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror) and follows the grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, also known as “The Plainfield Ghoul” and “The Mad Butcher,” whose crimes inspired iconic films such as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

“For years, filmmakers, journalists, and scholars have tried to unravel the mind of this notorious killer, and with new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein’s perverse mind,” according to the streamer. “The series explores Gein’s upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother (which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho), his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, and the police’s discovery of his terrifying house of horrors—all accompanied by the brand-new revelations revealed in the recordings.”

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, says, “This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history.” He goes on to say, “Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture.”

Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution will distribute the series internationally. Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau also serve as executive producers for Roots Productions.

Roots Productions is a film and television production company known for producing DIVE! Living off America’s Waste, GMO OMG, Under the Gun, The Devil We Know, The Biggest Little Farm, and most recently, The Thief Collector. They currently have multiple films and series in various stages of development and production.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, Series Premiere, September 2023, MGM+