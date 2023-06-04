‘Grown-ish’: Kelly Rowland, Omarion & Latto Among Final Season Guest Stars

The Freeform college comedy Grown-ish has landed even more celebrity cameos for its sixth and final season. Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, and NLE Choppa have all joined the roster of Season 6 guest stars.

Fans learned the casting scoop at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 3.

Rowland, a Grammy-winning singer and former member of Destiny’s Child, will play Edie, a tenured professor who heads Cal U’s psychology department.

Latto, the rapper behind the No. 3 track “Big Energy,” will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug (Diggy Simmons) as a client.

And Omarion, an R&B artist formerly of B2K, and NLE Choppa, the “Shotta Flow” rapper pictured below, will portray themselves.

Previously-announced guest stars include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals, and a Season 6 teaser hyped up the big-name additions.

“Yeah, it’s me,” Omarion says in the teaser, confirming he’s the real deal. “My lawyers shut down Faux-marion years ago. But if y’all see that No-marion, you tell him, tick-tock.”

Season 6 will follow Andre “Junior” Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) as he continues his life at Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) alma mater “and makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus,” Freeform says.

The cast also includes Trevor Jackson, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, and Tara Raani.

The sixth season — which will include Grown-ish’s 100th episode — will air in two parts. The first half premieres on Wednesday, June 28, at 10/9c, and the second will follow in 2024.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, with Shahidi, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok, and Craig Doyle on board as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for Season 6.

Grown-ish, Season 6A Premiere, Wednesday, June 28, 10/9c, Freeform