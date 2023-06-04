‘Grown-ish’: Kelly Rowland, Omarion & Latto Among Final Season Guest Stars

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto
Rowland: Cécile Boko, Omarion: Matt Doheny, Latto: Jacob Webster

Grown-ish

 More

The Freeform college comedy Grown-ish has landed even more celebrity cameos for its sixth and final season. Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto, and NLE Choppa have all joined the roster of Season 6 guest stars.

Fans learned the casting scoop at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 3.

Rowland, a Grammy-winning singer and former member of Destiny’s Child, will play Edie, a tenured professor who heads Cal U’s psychology department.

Latto, the rapper behind the No. 3 track “Big Energy,” will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug (Diggy Simmons) as a client.

And Omarion, an R&B artist formerly of B2K, and NLE Choppa, the “Shotta Flow” rapper pictured below, will portray themselves.

NLE Choppa

Evan Aparicio

Previously-announced guest stars include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals, and a Season 6 teaser hyped up the big-name additions.

“Yeah, it’s me,” Omarion says in the teaser, confirming he’s the real deal. “My lawyers shut down Faux-marion years ago. But if y’all see that No-marion, you tell him, tick-tock.”

Season 6 will follow Andre “Junior” Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner) as he continues his life at Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) alma mater “and makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus,” Freeform says.

8 College-Set Shows, Ranked From Least To Most Realistic
Related

8 College-Set Shows, Ranked From Least To Most Realistic

The cast also includes Trevor Jackson, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, and Tara Raani.

The sixth season — which will include Grown-ish’s 100th episode — will air in two parts. The first half premieres on Wednesday, June 28, at 10/9c, and the second will follow in 2024.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, with Shahidi, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok, and Craig Doyle on board as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for Season 6.

Grown-ish, Season 6A Premiere, Wednesday, June 28, 10/9c, Freeform

Grown-ish - Freeform

Grown-ish where to stream

Grown-ish

Kelly Rowland

Latto

NLE Choppa

Omarion

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar
1
Michelle & Jim Bob Duggar Call New Prime Video Docuseries ‘Derogatory’
Chris O'Donnell, Peter Cambor, Renée Felice Smith, Erik Palladino, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, and Frank Military in 'NCIS: LA'
2
7 Questions We Still Have After ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale
Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, and Laura Dern in 'Jurassic Park'
3
‘Jurassic Park’: Looking Back on the Movie Franchise 30 Years Later
Billy Burke in 'Fire Country'
4
Billy Burke on Singing Again on ‘Fire Country’: ‘If We Do This Once…’
Danny Bonaduce
5
Danny Bonaduce Undergoing Brain Surgery — Fans Wish Him Well